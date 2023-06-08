Ana Navarro oozes in a low-cut yellow dress as the host joins her friend Eva Longoria for a red carpet affair

THE View’s Ana Navarro donned a low-cut yellow dress at a Miami screening of pal Eva Longoria’s debut film Flamin’ Hot.

Ana hosted a screening of Eva’s film Flamin’ Hot and dressed the part for the occasion.

5 Ana Navarro wore a low-cut yellow dress at the Miami premiere she hosted of Flamin’ Hot Credit: Getty Images

5 The film is the first film of friend Eva Longoria and Ana wanted to celebrate it Credit: Getty Images

Ana took to Instagram with a clip of the occasion.

The View host captioned her clip, “@chacha_cardenasand Had a quiet evening last night. Hosted a Miami screening of my hermana, @evalongorias, directorial debut, #flaminhotmovie, on @hulu& @disneyplus Friday, June 9. Miami royalty, @marcanthony, @gloriaestefan, @emilioestefanjr showed their support. It was a great night of celebration, friendship and hot Cheetos margaritas.”

She continued, "Get yourself a bag of Hot Cheetos and a Coke, and sit down to watch this beautiful, funny, uplifting movie. So proud of Eva and the whole crew."

She continued, “Get yourself a bag of Hot Cheetos and a Coke, and sit down to watch this beautiful, funny, uplifting movie. So proud of Eva and the whole crew.”

Ana’s outfit was pretty hot herself.

She chose a yellow dress with a blue floral print and a plunging neckline.

It left little to the imagination, with Ana’s chest bursting from the top.

She paired the maxi dress with gold jewelry and bracelets.

She also wore her dark brown hair in soft waves around her face.

RELEASE

Meanwhile, Ana showed off her slim figure in a lace jumpsuit for Ballet Hispnico’s Legacy Gala on Thursday.

The 51-year-old TV personality revealed she has been working hard on her health and fitness over the past few months but still admitted to taking extra measures for big events.

Ana shared several photos and videos from her time at the gala, including a clip of herself giving a speech on stage.

Standing on the glass podium, the Viewhost stunned in a sexy black jumpsuit, which featured a lace neckline.

In the caption, she shared: Tonight I spoke at a @ballethispanico gala honoring my friends, @lin_manuel and @vegalteno and Fam.

I was so honored to be there. Whenever Lin asks me to come, the answer is when and where.

Ana added, explaining what was happening in the video: But it’s Pride month. So we had to do a bit of venting. Take out the abanicos.

In another Instagram post, Ana was all smiles as she posed with Lin-Manuel Miranda and her family.

One shot showed the group all standing together as Lin-Manuel held his award, while another saw them all sitting together over food and drink.

What a wonderful night celebrating @ballethispanico and the Miranda family (Luis, Luz and Lin-Manuel), Ana wrote alongside the slideshow.

They each shine individually and together.

She continued: It was so good to be in an environment with people who embrace and elevate diversity, equity and inclusion, instead of seeking to ban it.

Last night his parents told me the story behind Lins’ name. If it was a boy, his father had to choose.

Lin is named after a Vietnamese writer who wrote an anti-war poem, which Luis read and liked. And by the way, these are fun AFs.

Although she shared how much she enjoyed the event, Ana admitted that the whole night left her exhausted.

In an Instagram Story, she revealed: I just got back from a gala. Now I have to decompress from this wetsuit.

Then I have to take off the Spanx. Then I have to remove 10 hair extensions.

Then I have to wash the makeup off my face under pressure. I am so tired.

Although she admitted to using a few beauty and styling tips to help her with her look for the evening, fans still couldn’t fathom how fabulous the star looked.

What do you do to keep looking younger, a stunned follower asked.

Another told her: “Remarkably beautiful as ever”.

A third fan wrote: You are so beautiful!!

A fourth commented: Look good, look good!

Ana has been flaunting her slimmed down appearance in various sexy dresses and jumpsuits, as well as swimsuits, over the past few months.

She recently revealed that she’s been working hard on her health and fitness journey and loving the results.

5 Ana posed with friends like Eva in several shots Credit: Getty Images

5 The pals walked the red carpet for photos and Ana celebrated with Eva Credit: Instagram