Fashion
Ana Navarro oozes in a low-cut yellow dress as the host joins her friend Eva Longoria for a red carpet affair
THE View’s Ana Navarro donned a low-cut yellow dress at a Miami screening of pal Eva Longoria’s debut film Flamin’ Hot.
Ana hosted a screening of Eva’s film Flamin’ Hot and dressed the part for the occasion.
Ana took to Instagram with a clip of the occasion.
The View host captioned her clip, “@chacha_cardenasand Had a quiet evening last night. Hosted a Miami screening of my hermana, @evalongorias, directorial debut, #flaminhotmovie, on @hulu& @disneyplus Friday, June 9. Miami royalty, @marcanthony, @gloriaestefan, @emilioestefanjr showed their support. It was a great night of celebration, friendship and hot Cheetos margaritas.”
Ana captioned her video: “@chacha_cardenas and I had a quiet evening last night. Hosted a Miami screening of my hermana, @evalongorias’ feature debut, #flaminhotmovie, on @hulu and @disneyplus Friday, June 9. Miami royalty, @marcanthony, @gloriaestefan, @emilioestefanjr showed their support It was a big night of celebration, friendship and hot Cheetos margaritas.
She continued, “Get yourself a bag of Hot Cheetos and a Coke, and sit down to watch this beautiful, funny, uplifting movie. So proud of Eva and the whole crew.”
Ana’s outfit was pretty hot herself.
She chose a yellow dress with a blue floral print and a plunging neckline.
It left little to the imagination, with Ana’s chest bursting from the top.
She paired the maxi dress with gold jewelry and bracelets.
Most read in Entertainment
She also wore her dark brown hair in soft waves around her face.
RELEASE
Meanwhile, Ana showed off her slim figure in a lace jumpsuit for Ballet Hispnico’s Legacy Gala on Thursday.
The 51-year-old TV personality revealed she has been working hard on her health and fitness over the past few months but still admitted to taking extra measures for big events.
Ana shared several photos and videos from her time at the gala, including a clip of herself giving a speech on stage.
Standing on the glass podium, the Viewhost stunned in a sexy black jumpsuit, which featured a lace neckline.
In the caption, she shared: Tonight I spoke at a @ballethispanico gala honoring my friends, @lin_manuel and @vegalteno and Fam.
I was so honored to be there. Whenever Lin asks me to come, the answer is when and where.
Ana added, explaining what was happening in the video: But it’s Pride month. So we had to do a bit of venting. Take out the abanicos.
In another Instagram post, Ana was all smiles as she posed with Lin-Manuel Miranda and her family.
One shot showed the group all standing together as Lin-Manuel held his award, while another saw them all sitting together over food and drink.
What a wonderful night celebrating @ballethispanico and the Miranda family (Luis, Luz and Lin-Manuel), Ana wrote alongside the slideshow.
They each shine individually and together.
She continued: It was so good to be in an environment with people who embrace and elevate diversity, equity and inclusion, instead of seeking to ban it.
Last night his parents told me the story behind Lins’ name. If it was a boy, his father had to choose.
Lin is named after a Vietnamese writer who wrote an anti-war poem, which Luis read and liked. And by the way, these are fun AFs.
Although she shared how much she enjoyed the event, Ana admitted that the whole night left her exhausted.
In an Instagram Story, she revealed: I just got back from a gala. Now I have to decompress from this wetsuit.
Then I have to take off the Spanx. Then I have to remove 10 hair extensions.
Then I have to wash the makeup off my face under pressure. I am so tired.
Although she admitted to using a few beauty and styling tips to help her with her look for the evening, fans still couldn’t fathom how fabulous the star looked.
What do you do to keep looking younger, a stunned follower asked.
Another told her: “Remarkably beautiful as ever”.
A third fan wrote: You are so beautiful!!
A fourth commented: Look good, look good!
Ana has been flaunting her slimmed down appearance in various sexy dresses and jumpsuits, as well as swimsuits, over the past few months.
She recently revealed that she’s been working hard on her health and fitness journey and loving the results.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8312400/the-view-ana-navarro-spills-out-dress-red-carpet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis stars block social media abuse with AI at French OpenExBulletin
- Ana Navarro oozes in a low-cut yellow dress as the host joins her friend Eva Longoria for a red carpet affair
- Today’s Quordle Answers and Clues for Thursday, June 8th
- New Trump ad claims “rabid wolves” are attacking ahead of possible impeachment
- Are you allergic to certain foods? Watch out for food allergy symptoms
- In Ukraine, China finds itself on the road to nowhere
- Rishi Sunak to approve Boris Johnson’s honors list despite by-election warnings
- Extreme smoke from Canadian wildfires envelops parts of the United States: The Picture ShowExBulletin
- Cristiano Ronaldo plans to buy a football club after his retirement
- Dear Abby: Obnoxious Grandmother Banned From Wedding Dress Shopping
- Nashville Tech veterans launch innovation studio to launch AI-powered companies
- Cancer survivors have increased functional limitations, study finds