Chloe Bailey Style, Outfits | Fashion POPSUGAR





Chle’s style evolution is one of the most dramatic in all of Hollywood. After making a name for herself in the music group Chloé et Halle, alongside her sister Halle Bailey, the singer has been in the entertainment business since 2003, when she was only 5 years old. As such, the Atlanta native grew up in the spotlight, spending her childhood, tween and teen years gracing red carpets across the country. During her early years, she managed to look fashionable while remaining age-appropriate, matching her sister in metallic separates, floral dresses or tulle dresses. As a teenager, Bailey began experimenting with bolder fashion trends, like cut-out jumpsuits, mesh dresses, and even swimsuits worn as tops. But the biggest difference in Chle Bailey’s outfits came when she went solo, releasing multiple singles and starring in movies and TV shows separate from her sister. As she began to discover her personal style and make a name for herself, Bailey began to gravitate toward attention-grabbing outfits. She’s now rarely seen in a look without some sort of provocative detail that pushes the boundaries, whether it’s a sheer panel, a hip cutout, a thigh-high slit, or a deep neckline. At the 2022 Met Gala, she wowed fans in a sculptural gold Area gown featuring a strapless low-cut neckline, exaggerated details on the hips and bust, and a thigh-high slit. On stage, she often dazzles in sequined jumpsuits with cutouts across the chest and sheer panels along the bodice. Even in her spare time, she maintains alluring fashion trends, lounging on vacation in metallic thongs, styled with body chains. Most recently, she made an appearance at POPSUGAR’s Play/Ground event on Friday, June 2, looking as fashion-forward as ever. The “Treat Me” singer donned a Michael Ngo jumpsuit with cutouts and transparent inserts along the legs, hips and décolleté. Stylized by Zoe CostelloBailey completed the look with an A. Potts coat and jewelry from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, XIV Karats and Defiance. Keep scrolling to see Chle Bailey’s best looks over the years.

