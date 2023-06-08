This minimalist bride wore a personalized Donald Judd-inspired Vera Wang dress for her wedding Marfa





Nine years ago, William Jess Laird reached into the Columbia University library’s coffee register, put his hand in his pocket, and freaked out. He had forgotten cash, the only payment they accepted, and therefore had no way to pay for his lunch. Embarrassed, he asked the person in line behind him for money. Turns out it was Sarah Levine. She kindly agreed, and we’ve been together ever since, William said. In August 2021, William, now a photographer, and Sarah, global director of marketing and communications at Lehmann Maupin, were about to go on vacation to Hydra, Greece, where William had an elaborate plan to come up with. Twenty-four hours before their flight, however, they tested positive for COVID-19. What was supposed to be a two-week vacation turned into a much less glamorous two-week quarantine in their Brooklyn apartment. William focused on the ring the whole time: It was so hard to keep my mouth shut, he said. So on the 15th day and not wanting to wait any longer, William suggested that they fly on a whim to Rome. On their last night in town, William knelt in a quiet square. In the end, the proposal was exactly as it was meant to be, he says. In October 2023, the two got married in Marfa, Texas. The remote town made famous by minimalist artist Donald Judd, who permanently housed his work in a former military fort now known as the Chinati Foundation, holds special significance for the couple as they have often visited the home of the Williams family throughout their relationship. It was important for them to plan their wedding around Marfa, rather than the other way around. They organized private tours of the Chinati Foundation, Judd Foundation and Marfa Ballroom and worked with mostly local vendors. Then finally they justdoesn’tadd a lot. “We’ve always tried to work with the resources the city has, instead of trying to overproduce. Marfa is at its best when you get out of the way and let things happen,” says William. On Friday evening, they hosted a welcome barbecue at the home of famed photographer and Marfa resident Douglas Friedman. Overlooking thousands of acres of ranch land, guests ate pulled pork and brisket around a sunset bonfire. We were lucky with an electric sunset that wowed our guests, says Sarah. The high desert landscape is truly one of the most striking in the world.

