Connect with us

Fashion

The Philadelphia fashion designer returns to the “Project Runway” cutting floor for the special “All Star” season.

The Philadelphia fashion designer returns to the “Project Runway” cutting floor for the special “All Star” season.

 


Prajj Oscar Jean-Baptiste was such a fan favorite on Bravos project track, producers asked the Philadelphia-based designer to join 13 Track alumni and return to the cutting floor for a special 20th anniversary season of Project Runway All Stars.

The first part of the two-episode season premiere airs Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia; designer Brandon Maxwell; and author and motivational speaker Elaine Welteroth will return as judges; Season 4 winner Christian Siriano will mentor the designers. Guest judges for this year’s installments of the Emmy-winning reality show include Alicia Silverstone, Lena Waithe and Billy Porter.

It’s a room full of legends for God’s sake, Jean-Baptiste, 39, concluded with a dry and factual tone in the all stars trailer.

Track the designers competed for a $250,000 prize, mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and an article in Elle magazine.

Jean-Baptiste, born in Haiti and graduated from the Massachusetts College of Arts and Philadelphia Fashion Incubator graduated, did well Tracks 19th season, winning the streetwear challenge and scoring in the top 3 for several of them. Jean-Baptiste was eliminated in the ninth episode after the sleeveless dress he made from doilies for the unconventional cocktail challenge disappointed the judges. Job Trackhe became a local fashion celebrity, opening a workshop in the Northern Liberties Crane Arts Building, where he designs extravagant silk ball gowns with alluring cutouts and Swarovski crystals. Some of his biggest clients include Kenny Gambles’ wife Fatima and Ushers ex-wife Grace Harry, who was romantically linked with Roots Questlove drummer.

He filmed all stars last fall. After returning to Philadelphia, he produced Jean-Michel, Knight of MCMXC, a unisex streetwear collection featuring patent leather outerwear in candy colors, floral dresses with asymmetrical cuts and glittering graffiti evening dresses. Jean-Baptiste paired his confections with sequinned baseball caps and platform sneakers.

I was inspired by the art, music and fashion of the 1990s with a strong emphasis on the heritage of [artist] Jean-Michel Basquiat and [18th-century fencer, violinist, and composer] Joseph Bologna, said John the Baptist. His Black heritage on acid.

I spoke with Jean-Baptiste about his Track experience, his Haitian heritage and why he thinks Philadelphia is a fashionable city.

Answers have been edited for clarity.

How does your Haitian culture impact your collection?

My first major collection was called Erzulie. There are two goddesses named Erzulie in Haitian culture: Erzulie Dantor, the patroness of the LGBTQ community, artists, and workers. And there is also Erzulie Freda, she represents luxury. My first major collection paid homage to these two spirits. They were very glamorous dresses in shades of pink and red that told the story of these Haitian queens and how my people honor them.

What lessons did you learn from your first Track the experience you have brought to all stars?

I learned to stop questioning myself and trust my instincts. I made all my mistakes on Track when I didn’t follow my instincts. I tried to please the judges instead of me, and they changed what they wanted overnight. I lived in my head the whole time. I never settled there. I never even unpacked my bag. I was so uncertain. I entered this experience knowing very well who I was, what I could do and what I wanted to do.

You always have such a variety of models in your collection, why is it so important to you?

At this point in my career, following industry standards just doesn’t interest me. After so many years in this business, I see how models are treated, especially how people of color, tall models and people with [the skin condition] vitiligo are treated. The older I get, the more I realize that these are the people I want to see in my clothes. I’m not the industry standard. I’m a weirdo and his weirdos who built my village and help me build my name. Every woman in my family has a big butt, huge breasts, and is tall and beautiful. I’ve built my name and have some credibility in the business, so I’m going to use my platform to honor who I want to see on the runway.

What should Philly do to put its fashion designers on the map?

Philadelphia designers must learn to follow fashion industry production standards. There must be places where they can go and learn about the fashion calendar. Philadelphia designers need training, resources, education and funding and it doesn’t come cheap. We need more high-end stores ready to show the work of local designers.

What do Philadelphians do well when it comes to fashion?

Philly has the most amazing streetwear scene, especially their sneaker game. People in Philadelphia aren’t ready to compromise their identity for who they are when it comes to fashion. And everything they do, they do 100. If they like pearls, then heck, they wear pearls and you can feel the energy of those pearls. In New York, everyone wears black. But people here are like a bag of Skittles and that’s the world I want to live in. You go to barbecues and people go out in robes in Philadelphia. It’s impressive. It’s the fashion.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.inquirer.com/columnists/fashion-prajje-oscar-project-runway-all-stars-20230608.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: