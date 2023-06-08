Fashion
Kim Kardashian shows off her famous butt in a skin-tight dress in new photos from the Berlin elite conference
KIM Kardashian was caught walking the runway overseas in a figure-hugging dress that showed off her curvaceous figure in exclusive snaps obtained by The US Sun.
Paparazzi captured the Skims founder moving through an airport in Berlin, Germany, in an ensemble that perfectly hugs her toned figure.
The long-sleeved dress that Kim, 42, wore was a dark olive green color and covered her entire body.
Although no part of his skin was visible, the ridges of his sculpted abs and muscular arms still peeked out through the robe.
Kim’s back protruded prominently into her outfit, rounding out into a huge bump.
She wore the sexy outfit to the Super Return International conference at Berlin Brandenburg Airport.
The mum-of-four appears to be slowly returning to her famous voluptuousness following concern over her extreme weight loss last year.
Fans praised Kim for looking healthier after sharing a few snaps on social media in February.
The comments came after the businesswoman posted photos of herself in a revealing bra top and skintight slit skirt that outlined her shapely lower half on Instagram.
She was pictured with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, in an identical outfit.
Kim wore a white two-piece outfit, and the good American designer wore a black one.
Both sisters had their muscular abs fully exposed, as well as their toned arms and legs.
Every curve and crest of Kim and Khloe’s frame stood out in the tight fabric they wore.
In snaps the soon-to-be lawyer took with the mother-of-two, she appeared to have gained more inches in all the right places, no longer looking as skinny as she used to be.
KIM KURVES
Fans took to a Kardashian-centric forum on Reddit to comment on Hulustar’s earnings.
“I might just be delusional, but I think Kim is getting a little more curvy again,” one fan noted.
A fan replied, adding, “Not. She started gaining weight (no shade, I think she looks healthier).”
One fan alleged, “Kim gave her a ** trying to get Kanye back.”
Aside from fans commenting on her newfound thickness, some speculated that her figure was enhanced with Photoshop.
“Do you think they have a person to Photoshop them into the pics or do you think they photoshop the pics to each other before posting them?” one fan asked.
Another added: “It gives the AI the amount of filtering/[photo]purchases.”
A third person asked, “You know that’s heavily edited?”
SEXY SNAPS
Kim and Khloe flooded their social media feeds with fiery snaps in February.
Khloe actually showed off her butt and thighs in jaw-dropping photos of herself wearing a string bikini.
In the photos, the Kardashians star leaned against a wall with the sunlight hitting her extremely toned body.
Khloe wore nothing but sunglasses and a metallic colored swimsuit that barely covered her curvy figure.
Khloe held her hair back as she arched her face and body towards the sunlight streaming through the window.
The NSFW photo also didn’t hide her nipples through her bikini top, creating a slight wardrobe malfunction.
Hundreds of fans raved about Khloe in the comments section, with one writing, “Stunning is an understatement.”
Another wrote, “I need your full workout routine omg,” along with a fire emoji.
|
