Restrictions on women’s work and record unemployment make it difficult to create opportunities in Afghanistan, but British-Afghan designer Marina Khan has risen to the challenge of employing more of the country’s craftswomen.

I always wanted to work with Afghan women, but there was always an obstacle, Khan told The New Humanitarian from Dubai, where his brand Avizeh is currently based.

Its efforts to recruit Afghan growers took on new urgency after the Taliban-led government restricted women’s activities: Less than two weeks after taking control in August 2021, the government educated public sector workers to stay at home.

Khan has worked with male artisans in Afghanistan since she launched the clothing and jewelry brand in 2014, but says she has struggled to speak directly to Afghan women, who are known for their hand-embroidery work and pearls.

Often a lot of women would be so scared to talk to me, Khan said. The thing is, men have a lot more control, and often, even when you’re trying to work with a woman, a man will be front and center.

In recent months, the Islamic Emirate has issued decrees banning Afghan women from working for NGOs and the United Nations. While some NGOs have also been able to obtain exemptions for their female staff and female workers from the Ministries of Health, Education and Interior have so far been allowed to remain in post, job prospects women were severely restricted. This week, reports have emerged that the Taliban gave international organizations a month to hand over all of their educational work to underfunded local groups.

At the same time, international sanctions, banking restrictions and reduced aid to the Taliban have fueled an economic slowdown and the loss of more than 700,000 jobs since the summer of 2021. According to the United Nations emergency aid coordination body, OCHA, two-thirds of Afghanistan’s 40 million will need aid this year, with some $2.26 billion needed to meet these needs.

Artisans who rely on well-to-do Afghans to buy their crafts have reported a precipitous drop in sales, and private sector workers are struggling to find jobs as many businesses have downsized or closed.

Economic struggles are visible in the streets of Afghan cities, which are full of women begging outside bakeries or selling used clothes, household knick-knacks and packaged foodstuffs in carts they push along congested roads.

Others traveled through Pakistan, a country of some 230 million people that has one of the lowest rates in the world. female employment rate, at only 22%, limiting the options of Afghan women seeking employment. Even registered refugees are legally prohibited from working. The Pakistani government also cracked down on Afghan refugees, restricting their movement and deporting them. More … than 1,000 Afghans are currently being detained.

Khan began bringing in Pakistani craftswomen, as well as Afghan refugees, who now have the opportunity to support their families in both countries.

Most of these women were not from many, even Afghanistan, Khan said. And many face significant challenges at home, including an Afghan craftsman she is in contact with who has two disabled children who require expensive medical treatment.

Their husbands don’t work either, so they all live off their jobs, she added.

Since his customers are overseas, Khan’s sales have not been affected by the economic downturn in Afghanistan, and his buyers are keen to help Afghans, especially women.

When she announcement her initiative in April, Khan was inundated with messages of support from Afghans around the world. Many people have messaged her about the creations of two dresses that took four months of sewing and hand-embroidering, but also about how customers can help the 45 Quetta-based women artisans.

The dresses sell for 245 to 500 euros on the Avizeh websiteand Khan says she builds enough margin that craftswomen can earn many times more than their male counterparts for each design.

Khan hopes to include products made in Afghanistan within the next year. Avizeh also sells men’s clothing and jewelry on its site.

She is partnering with the UK-based charity, Mothers of Afghanistan, to lay the groundwork for partnerships with women in Nangarhar, Paktia and Kabul provinces. The organization currently runs sewing schools in the cities of Kabul and Jalalabad, which it hopes will eventually produce products for Avizeh.

Cut out the middleman

For those already working inside Afghanistan, the challenges of continuing their activities have increased. Asila Sadaat, who launched her traditional women’s clothing brand based in Kabul, Qanawizin 2017, says women who continue to work in Afghanistan are the exception.

Women who work outside the home often face pressure and questions from authorities in the Islamic Emirate.

They will come and ask who works here, what are they doing, why are they [women] working alongside men, Sadaat said. These suspicions have led many workplaces to enforce gender segregation policies, while others will tell their female staff to work from home. These changes often come with added expense for businesses that are already struggling to survive.

On the Qanawiz website, there are simple dresses for girls for as little as $7 to $10, and hand-crafted formal and traditional dresses for around $400 all the way up to nearly $900. It also offers men’s clothing, lapis wares, crafts, art and handmade wood products.

Since most crafts and craftsmanship takes place at home, these women face no limitations from the Islamic emirate or other more traditional religious and local leaders in Afghanistan.

There are entrepreneurs across the country who are taking advantage of the lack of restrictions on private businesses that employ women. The western city of Herat now has three markets reserved for women that feature products from local businesses run by women. Mazar-i Sharif, the capital of the northern province of Balkh, has also opened its own market run by women. In Kabul, a recent government-sanctioned exhibition of made-in-Afghanistan products showcased a number of businesses run by or employing women.

Khan hopes her international clientele will serve as a bridge to connect small local entrepreneurs and craftspeople to more high-end businesses like hers, but she knows that expanding such collaborations will take effort from both sides. She says that even during the rule of the former Western-backed Islamic Republic, reaching women, especially in rural areas, was not easy.

Some women, Khan said, lack access to cellphones and social media, which would allow them to interact directly with potential clients.

For example, women in the villages of Herat and Kandahar, two provinces known for their intricate embroidery work, will spend weeks or even months hand-sewing intricate collars and sleeves onto traditional men’s clothing.

But because few people feel comfortable negotiating with men in bustling city markets, it is the men who will then go on to sell that work, sometimes for up to hundreds of dollars.

Women depend on men to get their labor to market, Khan said.

The women themselves will only earn around $20-40 for parts that can take hundreds of hours. These women, who often live isolated in simple mud houses and have to support their large families, are vulnerable to exploitation, according to Khan.

The men took the money while the women did all the hard work behind the scenes, she said.

This year, Khan decided to cut out the middleman.

I posted something on Twitter and a [female] follower connected me to other women, who connected me to other women, and it kept going,” Khan said. She was able to get in touch with 45 Afghan and Pakistani women in Quetta.

Sadaat said that since so many of her customers were government employees in Afghanistan, her brand has felt the pressure of the economic downturn. The majority of women, who kept their jobs on paper, were told they would continue to be paid with no expectation of work, as long as they stayed at home. These containment policies have impacted everything from stores selling knockoff Vuitton and Balenciaga in multi-story malls to second-hand sellers in traditional markets and more upmarket artisanal brands like Sadaats.

But like their male counterparts, who are expected to show up for work, female government workers are being paid a fraction of their former salary due to the economic crisis, meaning a drop in their disposable income.

Sadaat decided to use her brand, along with partnerships with NGOs, to train some 40 women over the past year; many of these women were able to start their own businesses after the six-month training program.

Over the past 20 years, so many women have entered the workforce, and they still haven’t lost their passion, even amidst all these restrictions, Sadaat said. The women trained included former government workers, university students who are barred from studying, and teachers at girls’ high schools that have closed.

As long as such ventures are permitted, local and international businesses should enable talented women, many of whom are sole breadwinners, to continue working to their potential, Sadaat said, adding: I am very lucky that even in the midst of all these setbacks, I was able to get other women to work in Afghanistan.

Edited by Abby Seiff and Tom Brady.