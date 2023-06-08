Rise, Fall, and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion” Doc – Billboard





Baby Phat CEO and Creative Director Kimora Lee Simmons, designer Dapper Dan, FUBU CEO Daymond John and Karl Kani CEO Karl Kani are among the trailblazers and experts who will detail the seismic impact of hip- hop in the fashion world on 50 Years Fly: The rise, fall and revolution of hip-hop fashion. Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news Coinciding with the dual celebration of Black Music Month and hip-hop’s 50e anniversary, NBC News’ next digital documentary will premiere on June 15. Other fashion industry executives, designers and experts featured in the documentary include April Walker, CEO of Walker Wear, The cup editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples, DTLR Vice President and Divisional Apparel Director Antonio Gray, author Vikki Tobak (Contact High: A visual history of hip-hop; Ice Cold: A History of Hip-Hop Jewelry) and the founder of Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger. Here’s a preview of the trailer for 50 Years Fly: The rise, fall and revolution of hip-hop fashion: Shalini Sharma, editor of NBC News Digital Productions, recounts Billboard“As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, the team at NBC News Digital Docs and I wanted to shine a light on the innovative designers who have revolutionized fashion – inspired by hip-hop music and culture – while highlighting light the struggles they overcame.” 50 Years Fly: The rise, fall and revolution of hip-hop fashion debuts June 15 on NBC’s Peacock and airs on NBC News NOW at 10:30 p.m. ET. NBC News Digital Docs, whose team includes executive producer Rachael Morehouse, has previously produced documentaries such as A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media, Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary, #FillerNation And Boiling point: a city’s fight for drinking water.

