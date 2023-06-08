Fashion
Overview of men’s summer fashion 2023
Summer is fast approaching. Before you know it, I’m going to write one of these articles about men’s fall fashion. Don’t let me get too far ahead here, I’m writing this next to the slightly sunburnt beach. But the easiest way to get an idea of what people wear while on the go during their summer travels.
Whether you’re on the weekends sitting on a rooftop somewhere in New York or you’re at the beach somewhere admiring the waves, summer is the perfect time to sit outside and take in the fashion. Summer is when people feel more comfortable taking bigger risks with their seizures.
Maybe it’s because there are so many holidays that you’ll never see half of those people again, so why not wear that crochet button you have in your closet for a special occasion?
What to wear in spring and summer without breaking the bank
If you’re lost on what’s happening in menswear right now and need to refresh your wardrobe this summer or just want to get some hot new pieces for the season, I’ve got you. I compiled celebrity styles, browsed
QG, and found the best men’s fashion for summer 2023.
The basics
You’ll need a few basic items to use as layering tools for your best summer outfits. Consider plain tank tops and tees in neutral colors like white, black and taupe to wear under shirts or on their own. I always say if you have a few basic shirts you can create a billion outfits.
The key to these basics is that they are looser, which can complement any body type and give your outfit a more fashionable edge.
everything looks so good
The materials
During these warmer months, don’t be afraid to play around with cooling materials such as linen, knit and crochet. Ironically, these are the top three materials that are popular in menswear this summer. In fact, everything revolves around the hook.
Looser knit shirts will help keep you cool while looking even cooler. Fabrics like knit and crochet give your outfit a 70s vibe that has always been prevalent and popular in the fashion world in recent years.
A simple outfit idea is to pair a short-sleeved button-down shirt of any fun material like linen with a loose tank top underneath and a pair of tailored pants. It’s fun and casual, yet stylish nonetheless. It looks classic on every man and is super easy to style and accessorize with a bucket hat or some cool sneakers.
The socks
One of my favorite icons of everyday male style is Jacob Elordi, who simply knows how to dress for any occasion. If you haven’t noticed, he’s become a fan of a looser fitted bottom, which is also popular among male celebrities like Harry Styles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Justin Bieber, and more.
Loose linen pants or chinos have become summer staples for men around the world. Of course, classic fitted pants are still acceptable, but be more playful with the fit of your pants! It could be fun (and more comfortable).
Another popular summer bottom for men is shorts that can be used as
swimsuit. They don’t have to look like they’re made for swimming, but they can be super functional and dry quickly, which means they also cool you off from the heat.
The hights
You’ve heard me mention basic t-shirts and tank tops as layering tools and, of course, the popular short-sleeve button-down shirts. Polo shirts are (and always will be) a summer staple because of their multifunctionality. A notched collar or a collared shirt can make you look more polished without having to try so hard.
Play with your shirts by revisiting the classics. Terry cloth or a sweater automatically makes your outfit more interesting. Keep it neutral and include pops of color in your accessories or shoes and you’ve got an instant outfit.
Zara's best items this week for the summer heat!
Favorites
If you’re still feeling a little lost on what to buy for yourself, here are some of my favorite menswear pieces for summer 2023:
Short sleeve button down– Urban Outfitters BDG Eli Cotton Lace Shirt
Polo shirt-UO Director Pullover Polo
Swim shorts- Nylon Oliver Short Standard Fabric
Pants-OBEY Big Timer Embroidered Pants
Basic tank-BDG Calabasas Tank Top
Mesh top-OBEY Rolling Mesh Zip Polo Shirt
linen shirt-Onia Air Linen Camp Shirt
