What’s in a name? Deciphering the Inscrutable Modes of Job Titles





The message below originally appeared in GQ’s Show Notes newsletter on February 27. To receive more, subscribe here. Since last June, GQ fashion writer Samuel Hine has been sending out Show Notes from the front lines of Fashion Week, which isn’t a week and isn’t exclusively about fashion anymore. These days, it’s shorthand for a semi-annual, world-spanning, multi-month pop cultural ecosystem. GQ designed Show Notes as a guide to what was really happening on and off the tracks in this strange and increasingly influential world, and a way to meet the characters who inhabit it. View Notes is about to resume. On June 12, the Spring-Summer 2024 men’s fashion shows start, you guessed it, in Berlin. It’s fashion week again, and this season all eyes will be on Pharrell’s beginnings with Louis Vuitton in Paris. But there will also be plenty of action on and off the tracks elsewhere. Saint Laurent and Anthony Vaccarello have the (unofficial) honors of starting with a hyper-exclusive show at the Neue Nationalgalerie designed by Mies van der Rohe in the German capital. Next, it’s off to Florence, Italy, where Eli Russell Linnetz (from Venice, CA) will take over menswear show Pitti Uomo with a late-night ERL experience. The next morning is the first train back to Milan, where Valentino and Pierpaolo Piccioli make their long-awaited return to the men’s program. After several days drinking aperitifs in the land of Prada, it will be time to fly to Paris to see what Pharrell (and Grace Wales Bonner, and Rick Owens, and Dries van Noten, and Kim Jones, and Jonathan Anderson) have up their sleeves in a flash lightning through a busy schedule. If you want to make sense of it all, register to view grades. As a subscriber, you’ll be the first to receive regular dispatches from the front lines of menswear trends. Throughout the Fall-Winter 2023 fashion season, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about some of the deepest questions in fashion: does anyone wear a suit better than A$AP Rocky? Are those Bottega Veneta dad jeans and button down shirts in leather? Will I ever be able to afford Loro Pianas heavenly fall-winter 2023 collection? And then there’s the question I’ve been spinning ever since Pharrell was exploited for the open mens designer job at Louis Vuitton: what is the difference between a creative director and an artistic director? That’s about as inside baseball as it gets, but bear with me. In almost all major luxury houses, the designer takes one or another title. And brands take semantics seriously, even if the distinction is somewhat blurred. As anyone who’s done a bit of fashion blogging knows, if you mistake an ad for a CD in a story, you’ll quickly get an email from a PR asking for a correction.

