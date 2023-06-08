The pitfalls of dress codes at work





There are several reasons why an employer may seek to impose a dress code on its employees. Legally, it is recognized that dress codes can be a legitimate part of an employee’s terms and conditions of service. However, a general dress code policy applied without consideration can put employers at risk – there are several pitfalls that can give rise to legal claims, including claims of discrimination. Introducing a policy without a clear objective Companies should carefully consider why they are introducing a dress code and whether it is really necessary. Giving this proper consideration upfront will help managers navigate issues raised by staff and defend any challenges to the decision. Preparing a written policy will also be much easier if the employer has already clearly thought through the business rationale. Failing to engage with employees before introducing a policy It is easy to overlook the importance of consulting and engaging with staff before introducing a dress code. Clear communication will help ensure employees understand the reasons for the policy – ​​and it can improve employee relations if staff have been able to participate in the process. Once agreed, any policy should then be communicated to all employees in a clear and accessible way. Imposing different standards on men and women without justification Although dress code policies for men and women do not have to be identical, the standards imposed should be equivalent. In 2018, the government issued guidance stating that companies should avoid prescriptive gender-specific requirements and ensure that any differences in the standards imposed are necessary. For example, requiring women to wear makeup or skirts or have a certain hairstyle is likely to be illegal, assuming there is no equivalent requirement for men. When gender-specific rules are considered, organizations should consider whether this is the only way to achieve their goal and how this may impact inclusivity. Transgender employees should be allowed to follow the organization’s dress code in a way that they believe matches their gender identity. Forget the health and safety implications of any requirement In some cases, dress code requirements may have been introduced for legitimate and well-considered health and safety reasons. However, if staff are required to wear particular footwear for aesthetic reasons (rather than for safety reasons), the employer should consider whether this could actually increase the risk of an accident. Organizations must also be very careful to avoid introducing any requirements that could lead to harassment by colleagues or customers. For example, if women are required to dress in a provocative or overtly sexualized manner, this is likely to be illegal and may also create increased and unnecessary security risks. Disregard impact on disability or religious beliefs An inflexible approach to a dress code in the workplace can mean that employers overlook the impact of their policy on employees’ religious beliefs. For example, a ban on wearing religious symbols that has no impact on the employee’s work is likely to generate discriminatory arguments. Companies also have a duty to make reasonable accommodations for staff with disabilities. This may involve adapting their policies and engaging sensitively on the issues identified. All employers should think carefully about whether a dress code policy is necessary and, if so, how it will apply to staff. If the dress code is legally challenged, the purpose and rationale of the business will likely come under scrutiny. Once introduced, it is important for organizations to be flexible, responsive and transparent when engaging with staff to prevent issues from arising. Sarah Hayes is a lawyer with the employment team at Paris Smith

