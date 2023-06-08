7 trans people share gender-affirming clothing

I am non-binary and transmasculine. This means that my transition is towards a more masculine gender presentation. I take testosterone, but I’m not a man. And when I came out in 2016, my first stop was not consulting with healthcare providers. I went to the mall.

Skinny jeans were still in their heyday for womenswear, and bomber jackets were having a serious moment in menswear. I found an olive green jacket that I loved. I loved the look, of course, but more than that, I loved how I felt wearing the jacket. Before coming out, I often felt like I was dressing up as a transvestite, pretending to be a woman. In this bomber jacket, however, I felt the exact opposite. I introduced myself as myself, and that was great. It was my first taste of genre euphoria.

“Gender euphoria is when you feel ‘good’ about your gender — your gender expression is aligned with your sense of self,” the therapist explains. Alyse Ruriani, LPCand author of The Great Feelings Survival Guide. “[It] can cause feelings of joy, happiness, excitement, and ease, and is often seen as the opposite of gender dysphoria. gender dysphoria refers to the distressing disconnect a trans person can feel from the gender they were assigned at birth.

“When trans people dress in a way that affirms and expresses their gender, it can decrease gender dysphoria and increase euphoria, which can positively impact their mental health.” —Alyse Ruriani, LPC

The transition is different for every trans person. There is social transition and medical transition. Some trans people are binary and some aren’t. But clothes are something we all have in common. “When trans people are able to dress in a way that affirms and expresses their gender, it can decrease feelings of gender dysphoria and increase experiences of gender euphoria, which can positively impact their mental health,” Ruriani said.

Early in my transition, I started prioritizing clothes that gave me those moments of gender euphoria. In many ways, it was like building a closet from scratch. This bomber jacket didn’t accompany me when I moved to a warmer climate, but I have a lot of sentimentality attached to the memory of this one, along with other garments I found early in my life. transition.

A button down short sleeve is the most statement thing I can wear these days. I love buttoning it all the way to the top button, like I’m going to wear a tie. My favorite short sleeve is a gift from my sister, and I wear it as often as I do laundry. It’s colorful and busy, two adjectives I haven’t always associated with menswear, even though I knew they described my personal style.

In the seven years since I came out, my wardrobe has changed to better reflect my gender; clothes have helped change my life.

Often, trans people navigate their wardrobes with compromises, looking for clothes that hide our curves – or lack thereof, depending on the direction of the transition. Getting dressed can feel like an avoidance game. On the other hand, when we find gender-affirming clothing, we experience these brilliant gender breakthroughs. And if a trans person can find enough gender-affirming clothing, that’s not avoidance at all; It is a party.

I recently asked seven other trans people about their most affirmative clothes. Like me, many had memories and emotions tied to their strongest garments. Here are the clothes they want to celebrate for generating gender euphoria:

1. Stormie Daie (her), Durham, NC

When I asked Daie, a non-binary trans queer black drag queen, about her favorite piece of clothing that generates gender euphoria, she immediately replied, “Heels, duh.” In addition to performing in drag, she also works as a community outreach coordinator.

“The heel is the emblem of performance, as the shield is the emblem of protection,” she says. Her favorite pair of heels are the holographic thigh high boots, which are loud and, most importantly,high. An ideal heel height, she says, helps her channel She-Hulk’s power and strength.

2. Xiaomin Xue (he/him), Austin, TX

Xue’s favorite piece of clothing is a bit of a surprise to him. After years of avoiding jeans, the sous-chef trans man says jeans have become not only a wardrobe staple, but also a gender affirmation. The fit of the jeans used to make him dysphoric, but now he’s in a different situation with his gender transition. When he tried jeans again recently on a whim, he felt glad he did. “It’s just a really nice feeling to be able to fit in with something that [once] really made me feel uncomfortable,” Xue said.

Finding that a certain type of clothing is gender-affirming after a period in which it has caused dysphoria is not only exciting, but often a relief. Clothing is a necessity, so when an entire category of clothing makes someone dysphoric, it’s restrictive. When a trans person finds gender-affirming clothing, the result is not just a confidence boost, but a way to make everyday life easier.

3. Lindz Amer (they), New England

Amer, author of Rainbow Parenting: Your Guide to Raising Gay Kids and Their Allies, found her love for overalls during the pandemic and now owns seven pairs. “I was dealing with a lot of body dysphoria before the surgery, and the overalls were a really comfortable thing that I wore around the house,” they say. “I started hoarding them.”

Originally, their favorite overalls were a pair of white Dickies, which they wore to their small town hall wedding. Then they paid a friend to dye the overalls, turning it from wedding white to rainbow. Today, overalls are a colorful Pride accessory and a tool for gender-affirming expression.

4. Riley Black (she/they/she), Salt Lake City

“I don’t quite feel like myself if I’m not wearing a necklace,” Black says. “I guess it’s been like that since before I started hormones.”

Black, a trans woman, is a paleontologist and science writer, and her relationship with her necklace is shrouded in more than gender euphoria. She is a survivor of child and domestic abuse, two types of violence trans people are more likely to be prone to. His marriage ended with his ex-wife leaving to be with a cis woman, signaling to her that she was not seen as who she thought she was.

“For [my ex]I was not [a woman]“, Noir says. “And at that moment, I started to wonder who I was and wanted to become. I felt the need to have some kind of totem that would remind me that I belonged to me. It was then that Black found his first necklace. Now she has a few necklaces, some for special occasions, some for everyday use. For her, they signal resilience. “I can’t change what I’ve been through, but the necklace reminds me that I chose myself and what I wanted for my life and my body.”

5. Bren F (mirror pronouns), Seattle

Bren F uses all pronouns or mirror pronouns, i.e. all the pronouns you would use for yourself. Bren works as a graphic designer and also directs a queer research library. Bren’s gender is queer, what they say is all anyone needs to know.

When I ask about the baseball cap they named as an item of clothing they associate with gender euphoria, they cite the “euphoric memories he wears.” They go on to explain that the cap was a $3 thrift store find during summer vacation when they revealed to a friend that they were bisexual.

“It was a great trip; I felt safe, accepted and understood for the first time in my life. This hat is in all the photos from this trip because I wore it every day. Bren thinks the reason baseball caps mean so much to them is that caps are both androgynous and practical, two adjectives they would use to describe their own gender.

6. nat raum (they), Baltimore, Maryland

MFA student and graduate assistant Raum describes herself as an agender woman who identifies as transmasculine. Their gender-affirming garment is a queer classic: a flannel.

For raum, the euphoria of flannel is not about the garment itself, but about the memories it evokes. “I had just come out of a bad relationship and was starting to explore my transited and questioning my gender more openly, so it was a really transformative time for me,” they say. This particular flannel was a buy at the start of the pandemic, but years later it lasted. “I have a lot of pieces in my closet that give me euphoria, but this is definitely the most euphoric, as well as the first,” Raum says.

7. Rochelle Kelly (she/they), Philadelphia

Kelly owes her most assertive item of clothing to her father: one of his old work shirts. They tell me they weren’t exploring gender identity when they received the inheritance, at least not consciously. “At the time, I was very worried about being a fat kid trying to finish school, so I was like, ‘What can I wear that won’t show off too much or attract too much attention?'”

Now, years later, Kelly’s clothing choices aren’t about hiding. “I’ve found a whole community of other non-binary black women who are like, ‘We’re non-binary, but our relationship with femininity is still precious! And that’s where I’m at,'” Kelly says. “”For me, [gender euphoria is about] look in a mirror and feel like everything is completely aligned. The interior, the exterior, it is there. You have no questions.