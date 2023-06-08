Bates College – Men’s and Women’s Assistant Tennis Coach





Purpose of the position: The assistant coach is responsible for assisting the head coach in administering a competitive NCAA Division III intercollegiate program. This position supports the development of student-athletes through mentorship, guidance, leadership opportunities, community building, and a commitment to social justice. The Assistant Coach focuses primarily on the areas of planning and directing the recruitment, conditioning, training and performance of student-athletes, as well as the financial management of the program. This is a professional assistant coaching position, and all duties of the position must be performed in accordance with the policies, rules, and regulations of the affiliated national, regional, and state intercollegiate athletic associations, NESCAC, and College. The assistant coach will have important night and weekend commitments. This position reports to the Head Coach. Job duties: Adheres to and enforces all Department of Athletics and Physical Education and College policies and procedures as well as rules and regulations of NESCAC, NCAA, and other authorities that may legitimately influence the intercollegiate athletics program.

Completes all required departmental and institutional training and certification programs and actively participates in available professional development opportunities.

Participates in the recruitment of student-athletes as directed by the Head Coach. Ensures full compliance with NESCAC and NCAA guidelines in all aspects of the recruiting process.

Provides leadership and instruction in the personal and athletic development of student-athletes, including advising team members on academic, disciplinary, and personal matters.

Assists the Head Coach in monitoring the eligibility status and academic progress of student-athletes.

Provides support in the careful tracking of expenses for all team accounts to ensure financial accountability.

Works with the Head Coach and Equipment Manager to initiate and coordinate the selection, purchase, adjustment and maintenance of team equipment; to include uniforms, sports equipment and supplies.

Assists the Head Coach in developing and implementing strategies to motivate student-athletes to perform to their maximum as individuals and as a team.

Arranges team travel transportation arrangements through the Assistant DA for Student-Athlete Services and internal operations and team accommodation arrangements through the Commercial Manager.

Works closely with strength and conditioning and sports medicine staff to ensure student-athletes are physically prepared for competition.

Assists with approved fundraising activities as requested and coordinates all such efforts through the Athletic Director and Office of University Advancement.

Compiles data and reports in a timely manner as requested by the Head Coach or any higher level administrator.

Ensures the safety of student-athletes and coaching staff by carefully monitoring the condition of sports equipment and facilities used by the designated sport.

Confirms that athletic camps and clinics related to the athletic program adhere to NCAA and facility rules and regulations.

Performs any other duties assigned by the Head Coach, Athletic Director or other higher level administrator. Minimum qualifications: Education Bachelor’s degree required.

Masters degree in an appropriate area of ​​specialization preferred. Experience Experience playing or coaching the sport, college level preferred.

Experience and/or demonstrated success in supervising young adults and managing programs preferred. Skills and knowledges Strong interpersonal skills and ability to develop and maintain collegial relationships. Must be flexible, collaborative and have a positive attitude.

Ability to quickly build relationships with students and their families, while maintaining appropriate boundaries.

Know the skills and tactics of the sport.

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities with minimal supervision.

Proficiency in basic data management systems, Front Rush, game movie editing programs and basic computer applications (eg Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Willingness and ability to learn additional applications as needed.

Ability and willingness to travel (by car, plane, train or bus) domestically and internationally as required.

Ability and willingness to work weekends, evenings and other non-traditional hours.

Personal commitment to excellence and the mission of a small, leading liberal arts college.

Current certification in CPR and first aid.

