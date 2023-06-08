Fashion
The Daily Edited’s creditors will meet after the fashion brand goes into liquidation
New details emerge in the collapse of an iconic Australian fashion retailer after its glamorous founder left the business
- The Daily Edited went into liquidation last year
- Company acquired by BJM
- Creditors owed $2.8 million and will meet on June 20
Creditors of popular fashion brand The Daily Edited are due to meet this month after the brand went into receivership less than a year ago.
The brand, which specializes in engraving customers’ initials on bags, phone cases and other items, was disbanded after a meeting of company members on September 30 last year.
The liquidation came just over a year after co-founder Alyce Tran quietly sold her stake.
The company has since been rescued by BJM, which is co-owned by former Myer CEO Bernie Brookes and continues to operate online and in-store.
A notice posted on corporate watchdog ASIC on Tuesday says creditors will meet on June 20.
Creditors of The Daily Edited are said to be up to $2.8 million, with Ms Tran claiming to be owed $500,000, according to company documents, The Australianpreviously reported.
Creditors of popular fashion brand The Daily Edited are set to meet this month after the brand went into operation less than a year ago
It is understood that ANZ owes $1 million, while the Australian Taxation Office has claimed $218,413 and Vicinity Real Estate $203,144.
It emerged in December that The Daily Edited would be rescued by BJM, who also came to Colette’s rescue from Colette Hayman after she took over in 2020.
The accessories brand was acquired by BJM for an undisclosed sum, with Mr Brookes saying the business had a “great base”.
Ms Tranand Tania Liu launched The Daily Edited in 2014 after meeting three years earlier while working at a Perth law firm.
They then turned the company into a $25 million fashion powerhouse with stores in Sydney and New York, in addition to their online offering.
Alyce Tran (right) and Tania Liu (left) launched The Daily Edited in 2014 after meeting three years earlier while working at a Perth law firm
The former business partners started with a clothing line in 2011 – but after the business failed, they turned to blogging.
Eventually, the couple quit their day jobs as lawyers to start the online leather goods business to provide a service that high-end fashion houses have always done, but apply it in an affordable way.
The TDE brand is known for its emphasis on individuality and customisation, reflecting its philosophy that ‘you can make it your own’.
Its expansion saw it sell personalized leather goods in-store through a partnership with David Jones, in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.
The company has opened stores at Chadstone Mall in Melbourne, Pitt Street Mall in Sydney’s CBD and on Bleecker Street in New York.
It then opened a flagship store in the Queen Victoria Building in Sydneys CBD in 2021.
The Daily Edited has become a household name for offering personalized accessories at affordable prices
Alyce Tran (right) and Tania Liu (left) started with a clothing line in 2011 – but after the business failed they turned to blogging
Several famous faces have worked with the brand in the past.
Hailey Bieber collaborated with The Daily Edited in 2016, promoting a collection called #theHAILEYedited.
In 2017, film star Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet, were featured in the #MeetTheStallones campaign promoting a new collection for TDE.
TDE reportedly makes over $20 million in sales annually and has about 35 full-time employees.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12168083/Creditors-Daily-Edited-meet-fashion-brand-went-liquidation.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tupac receives posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star
- Daily fantasy hockey picks for Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 3
- The Daily Edited’s creditors will meet after the fashion brand goes into liquidation
- Virtual Innovation Center Tackles Health Interoperability Challenges
- In the News :: Matthews International Corporation (MATW)
- Novel coronavirus infection causes brain cell fusion and causes chronic neurological symptoms
- Imran Khan | Pakistan’s high court grants Imran Khan protective bond in Supreme Court lawyer’s murder case; reserves its verdict on 8 other requests for release on bail
- Bollywood film copies One Piece film: red poster, fans react!
- Google lifts ban on downloader app, but developers still resent DMCA violations
- Call for the awarding of honorary degrees, recognition of outstanding university professors
- Can taurine in energy drinks slow down aging?
- Boris Johnson is studying MPs’ report into party allegations