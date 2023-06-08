The Daily Edited’s creditors will meet after the fashion brand goes into liquidation

Creditors of popular fashion brand The Daily Edited are due to meet this month after the brand went into receivership less than a year ago.

The brand, which specializes in engraving customers’ initials on bags, phone cases and other items, was disbanded after a meeting of company members on September 30 last year.

The liquidation came just over a year after co-founder Alyce Tran quietly sold her stake.

The company has since been rescued by BJM, which is co-owned by former Myer CEO Bernie Brookes and continues to operate online and in-store.

A notice posted on corporate watchdog ASIC on Tuesday says creditors will meet on June 20.

Creditors of The Daily Edited are said to be up to $2.8 million, with Ms Tran claiming to be owed $500,000, according to company documents, The Australianpreviously reported.

Creditors of popular fashion brand The Daily Edited are set to meet this month after the brand went into operation less than a year ago

It is understood that ANZ owes $1 million, while the Australian Taxation Office has claimed $218,413 and Vicinity Real Estate $203,144.

It emerged in December that The Daily Edited would be rescued by BJM, who also came to Colette’s rescue from Colette Hayman after she took over in 2020.

The accessories brand was acquired by BJM for an undisclosed sum, with Mr Brookes saying the business had a “great base”.

Ms Tranand Tania Liu launched The Daily Edited in 2014 after meeting three years earlier while working at a Perth law firm.

They then turned the company into a $25 million fashion powerhouse with stores in Sydney and New York, in addition to their online offering.

Alyce Tran (right) and Tania Liu (left) launched The Daily Edited in 2014 after meeting three years earlier while working at a Perth law firm

The former business partners started with a clothing line in 2011 – but after the business failed, they turned to blogging.

Eventually, the couple quit their day jobs as lawyers to start the online leather goods business to provide a service that high-end fashion houses have always done, but apply it in an affordable way.

The TDE brand is known for its emphasis on individuality and customisation, reflecting its philosophy that ‘you can make it your own’.

Its expansion saw it sell personalized leather goods in-store through a partnership with David Jones, in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

The company has opened stores at Chadstone Mall in Melbourne, Pitt Street Mall in Sydney’s CBD and on Bleecker Street in New York.

It then opened a flagship store in the Queen Victoria Building in Sydneys CBD in 2021.

The Daily Edited has become a household name for offering personalized accessories at affordable prices

Alyce Tran (right) and Tania Liu (left) started with a clothing line in 2011 – but after the business failed they turned to blogging

Several famous faces have worked with the brand in the past.

Hailey Bieber collaborated with The Daily Edited in 2016, promoting a collection called #theHAILEYedited.

In 2017, film star Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet, were featured in the #MeetTheStallones campaign promoting a new collection for TDE.

TDE reportedly makes over $20 million in sales annually and has about 35 full-time employees.