6 Styles Worth Dropping Your Money For – StyleCaster

Wedding season is here, which means you can probably expect to spend a significant portion of your weekends in a suit and tie. If you love an open bar, a dance floor and listening to 90s pop hits, wedding season might just be your favorite time of year. Whether you are attending a wedding, attending as a plus one, or consider yourself a professional wedding planner, you will need a suit. The men’s wedding suit trends for 2023 will help you land a spot on the best-dressed guest list and might even make sure you never sit down at the bachelor table again.
When it comes to a suit, there is one factor that trumps any trend or color option. The costume should fit and by fit I mean Really fit. Oversized shoulders, ankle hems and cropped sleeves will kill your whole look in an instant. In order to avoid a proportional accident, I recommend that you buy a suit and have it custom-made or custom-made. Through online sites like Indochinait’s easier than ever to have the bespoke suit of your dreams delivered right to your door.
Indochina is an online retailer (with 86 physical locations nationwide) that allows you to order quality bespoke suits made exactly to your measurements. In the past year my boyfriend has ordered two bespoke suits from Indochino with rave reviews. He described the process as quick and easy and was very impressed with the suit that arrived at the front door.
Although Indochino offers many options for classic costumes, the site also offers a wide selection for fashionable people. If you can’t wait to complete your wardrobe for a special occasion, these wedding suit trends will do the trick. This season, you can expect to see guests looking into more colorful costume options. Shades of green, blue and tan are all suitable for the wedding. The key is to make sure your suit color can generally be found in nature, this will help you avoid clashing with the wedding color palette or design. Also a lot of attention to yourself.
If you’re planning a wedding further in advance, you might want to consider the velvet suit trend or even a tuxedo for an elevated winter look.
Keep reading for six men’s wedding suit trends to keep on your radar.
-
50 shades of gray
Ok, I’m not suggesting anything particularly kinky for your wedding guest look, but I’m suggesting an elegant look grey suit. A gray suit has the sophistication of a classic black option while being slightly more casual. A gray suit is perfect for a wedding guest look, as long as the dress code isn’t mandatory. You can wear a gray suit all year round, but I think it looks especially cool in spring and summer. Moreover, you can always wear the suit jacket separately with jeans and a white t-shirt for a cool and casual look.
-
Tux It Up
If you have watched all james bond movie 100 times and just don’t understand why someone would not wearing a tuxedo to a formal event, you have earned my respect. Going beyond the dress code and looking good while doing it will always be sexy. A tuxedo is less of a trend and more of a lifestyle. While your friends all have to rent tuxes over and over again for weddings, you’ll have your signature look ready to go. Also, this one from Indochino is in the same price ranges as the suits. Why not go 007?
-
Submit A Pastel
Doesn’t it seem unfair that men usually have to choose between neutral color suit options while ladies come in every possible color? Yeah, I thought so too. If you don’t mind a little extra attention, make a statement in a pastel-colored suit. This sage green suit is a great example of a unique, fashionable and always wedding-appropriate look. Pastel suits work best for spring and summer seasons, outdoor venues, and daytime events. Take the look to the next level by pairing the suit with a monochrome tie.
-
He wore blue velvet
For the colder months, a velvet suit is an elevated wedding guest option – and you can have a little fun with it. While a deep blue velvet might be the most traditional iteration of the trend, there are plenty of other velvet options. From a soft emerald green to a sumptuous burgundy, each shade of velvet suit will make your look more luxurious.
-
Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream
Yes, I’m talking to your Mr. Sandman. A sable costume will help you give off an effortlessly cool vibe. The style is slightly more casual than a black suit but can be enhanced with a watch and dress shoes. Or, take notes from Indochino and pair it with white trainers and leave your tie at home.
-
keep it classic
No matter the occasion, season or trend, you should have a black suit in your wardrobe that fits you like a glove. Your black suit should be able to take you from the office, to a wedding, and to a night out with a few style tweaks. By ordering your bespoke black suit, you ensure that it will be a staple in your wardrobe for every event.
