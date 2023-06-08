6 Styles Worth Dropping Your Money For – StyleCaster

All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Wedding season is here, which means you can probably expect to spend a significant portion of your weekends in a suit and tie. If you love an open bar, a dance floor and listening to 90s pop hits, wedding season might just be your favorite time of year. Whether you are attending a wedding, attending as a plus one, or consider yourself a professional wedding planner, you will need a suit. The men’s wedding suit trends for 2023 will help you land a spot on the best-dressed guest list and might even make sure you never sit down at the bachelor table again.

When it comes to a suit, there is one factor that trumps any trend or color option. The costume should fit and by fit I mean Really fit. Oversized shoulders, ankle hems and cropped sleeves will kill your whole look in an instant. In order to avoid a proportional accident, I recommend that you buy a suit and have it custom-made or custom-made. Through online sites like Indochinait’s easier than ever to have the bespoke suit of your dreams delivered right to your door.

Indochina is an online retailer (with 86 physical locations nationwide) that allows you to order quality bespoke suits made exactly to your measurements. In the past year my boyfriend has ordered two bespoke suits from Indochino with rave reviews. He described the process as quick and easy and was very impressed with the suit that arrived at the front door.

Although Indochino offers many options for classic costumes, the site also offers a wide selection for fashionable people. If you can’t wait to complete your wardrobe for a special occasion, these wedding suit trends will do the trick. This season, you can expect to see guests looking into more colorful costume options. Shades of green, blue and tan are all suitable for the wedding. The key is to make sure your suit color can generally be found in nature, this will help you avoid clashing with the wedding color palette or design. Also a lot of attention to yourself.

If you’re planning a wedding further in advance, you might want to consider the velvet suit trend or even a tuxedo for an elevated winter look.

Keep reading for six men’s wedding suit trends to keep on your radar.