Global Denim teaches fashion students about circular design – Sourcing Journal

Mexico’s Global Denim has entered into a year-long partnership with a local educational institution to teach emerging talent in the country the principles of circular design. The 45-year-old denim factory has worked with Anahuac University in Mexico City for the past 12 months to champion sustainable fashion design. “Our goal is to initiate, empower and strengthen the conversation about denim in fashion design classrooms,” he said, while helping students become respected and innovative professionals “with a deep-rooted love for the material, especially in terms of its circularity”. and durability. Student drawings Courtesy According to Global Denim, Mexico is increasingly positioning itself as a destination for denim production and has seen “significant momentum in manufacturing and fabric production” amid the recent offshoring boom. “The country is full of creative individuals and actors who are leading the way and redefining the way we perceive Mexican fashion,” he said. A semester-long university partnership began with 22 fashion students. Global Denim facilitated a project for a Practicum 1 course, taken during the students’ sixth semester in the program. They were tasked with developing individual collections based on a singular theme – “Chaos”. While the word can conjure up “sudden destruction or imbalance,” drastic change can also lead to evolution and growth, Global Denim said. The students designed looks centered around the idea of ​​transformative change and creative resetting. Designs from the winning collections are exhibited at the university’s Design Expo. Courtesy The project also focused on the use of sustainable fibers such as recycled cotton and Tencel, as well as environmentally friendly production. “Our goal was to prioritize a new perspective on consumption that was conscious and disruptive of contemporary economic models,” Global Denim said. Circular design principles are quickly becoming a requirement for entrants to the industry, with modern buyers demonstrating a better understanding of the fashion supply chain and its impacts on people and the planet. The course taught students the importance of developing a transparent value chain and a work ethic vision based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 3, which relates to good health and well-being, and SDG 12, Responsible Consumption and Production. The end result was seven chosen collections, each consisting of three sets, Global Denim said. Students experimented with applying sustainable technologies and techniques to denim design and production using the Circular Economy Butterfly model, developed by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which illustrates the supply chain of products, agriculture and the extraction of raw materials to industrial development, collection and recovery of materials for reuse. . The winning projects are currently on display at the school’s Design Expo until the end of June.

