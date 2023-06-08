Fashion
I Wore Kanye West’s Wife’s “Condom” Dress in NYC, Here’s What Happened
I was turning heads but I could barely move mine.
Walking down 42nd Street is usually a breeze.
But doing it in the cloud of Canadian wildfire smoke while my entire head was wrapped in a layer of black tulle with my shoulders and elbows pinned to my sides by a massively exaggerated upper body collar and my hands sheathed in nylons was no walk in the park.
And as I strutted through the city streets in full gear, repeatedly hearing What the f––k? and Oh, my God! wide-eyed passers-by, I thought to myself: It’s really hard to be Kanye West’s wife.
Rappers Cant Tell Me Nothing’s new bride, Bianca Censori, 28, inspired the look when she sported an equally eye-catching ensemble at a church service in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside Kanye, 46.
Censori, from Melbourne, Australia, who works as an architectural manager “in her husband’s sportswear line YEEZY, according to her LinkedIn caused an uproar online in the bizarre all-black bodycon outfit inspired by the fashion brand Comme des Garons.
Her little number featured a huge padded sphere that circled her chest and shoulders, covering two-thirds of her face, and a sheer body glove that wrapped around her entire body, including her arms and platinum blonde pixie cut.
Reacting to the outerwear, wisecrackers on Twitter compared the latest Mrs. West to an uncircumcised penis and a condom.
And people in Midtown Manhattan felt the same way about my togs.
Yes, you look like a condom, said a woman from Bryant Park as we exchanged laughs over the dress. When I asked if I wore it, I got a quick response, Absolutely not.
Her friend, however, sensed that I had succeeded by saying: Magnificent! It looks so much fun!”
But recreating the look of Censoris wasn’t fun at all in fact, it was almost as hard as walking (and breathing) in it.
With much-needed creative input from my mother, who helped me put together the padded shoulder with two yards of black fabric and a spool of polyester stuffing to soften the quilts, it took about three hours to get the structure be perfect. .
I tried covering the formation with a slice of nylon as a cap, hoping to make it look as much like the tip of a condom as possible. But after an hour of not attaching the ultrathin sheet to the orb, I decided to just wrap the nylon around my head and secure it with a hair tie.
My favorite, and sleaziest, feature of the fit was the Skims dress, a black spaghetti-strap maxi made by the first Mrs. West, Kim Kardashian, 42, that I wore under the oversized neck brace.
My mom donated a pair of her old sheer black socks, which I used on my arms to mimic the Censoris sheer overlay.
I topped it all off with a short blonde wig.
And although the costume was stressful to make and model, I was surprised by the number of compliments it received.
Baby, period! You look nice! I love it! yells a barista from Le Pain Quotidien.
“I love it. I love the hair,” a woman said as we ran across Sixth Avenue.
You are so Beautiful! says another near a hot dog stand.
A man playing chess in the park said: You look good baby, I want to take you home.
As flattering as the offer was, after about an hour I found being Kanyes’ wife, well, exhausting.
The garment, while eye-catching, was hot, sticky, constricting and uncomfortable.
When I caught a lady watching, I asked: Would you wear that? She replied: No. Does anyone pay you to wear it?
I joked, yes. But not enough.
