Woman shares amazing swimsuit ‘dress’ from Dunnes Stores

All the buzz



(via Instagram/@emmanicholson.14)

The Dunnes Stores swimsuit dress is only 17 years old and perfect for summer.

Dunnes Stores has released a stunning floral swimsuit which is available online and in stores across the country.

Emma, ​​who posts as @emmanicholson.7, took to TikTok and Instagram to reveal her Dunnes Stores find.

She said: “These are the cutest purchases in this hot summer weather yet.”

The Dunnes fan revealed a navy and white swimsuit with an attached skirt.

It features a floral design and costs just £17.

Emma said, “I just thought it was so cute. It’s a dress. I liked it. I thought it was so cute.”

She added: “Look at it. Isn’t that so nice?

The swimsuit has a sash at the back, and Emma mentioned how flattering it is.

(Dunnes Shops)

The product description on the website reads: “Designed with a pretty print, this skirted swimsuit is ideal for those who want a bit more coverage. It features a swimsuit with molded cups and a band that goes found under the chest, and a skirt with a tie at the waist.”

Product is currently out of stock online, but may still be available at your local store.