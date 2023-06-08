Fashion
These are the comfiest work pants to gift dad and you can find them in the most unexpected place.
You already know that Lululemon is your one stop shop for sportswear that takes you from bar to brunch (or cardio to couch!), but the retailer is home to a hidden secret gem of a menswear find you probably never knew existed. It turns out that Lululemon has some of the most comfortable work pants for men out there, and you’ll want to grab a few pairs for the guy in your life ASAP. With Fathers Day happening this June 18, these work pants are a surefire gift that any dad will love. They are comfortable, classic and functional, making them the perfect everyday pair. There’s no way your dad, husband or even uncle won’t appreciate a pair of these stylish pants in his collection.
Now that many are heading back to the office, most men could probably use a wardrobe refresh to keep them in shape for board meetings, big nights out, or just to run some errands. That’s where these two styles of Lulu pants come in, they completely redefine workwear, with hundreds of reviewers noting that they’re just as comfortable for all-day wear as they are for golf or even a run. outside.
Click here to read the full article.
ABC 32 Classic Fit Trousers
First of all: the ABC Classic-Fit Warpstreme Pants ($128), which comes in a slew of stylish, classic colors and looks like a snug pair of jeans but without the discomfort of denim. It features a four-way stretch fabric that retains its shape, while being sweat-wicking and breathable (hence its place on the golf course!), with a streamlined fit featuring exclusive mark to avoid creases at the crotch. No wonder a recent buyer called them the best fitting pants, adding that they are the most comfortable pants I’ve ever bought!
Another buyer called them great pants all the time, adding: My husband lives in these pants for work, weekends all the time!! He has several pairs. They are casual and comfortable and wash so well. High quality!
Picture: Lululemon.
Commission 34 Slim Fit Trousers
Another solid option: the Commission Slim-Fit Pant Warpstreme (also $128), which has a slim fit for a slightly more tailored style. Also available in a slew of colors, this pair receives equally rave reviews from shoppers, with one recent buyer calling them super comfortable, adding that they fit perfectly and move with you.
Another summed it up by writing: These pants fit great, they breathe well, look good and above all they are very functional. You can wear it in a casual setting with a hoodie, rather than dressing up with a shirt and tie.
Both styles are available online in sizes 28 to 50, in lengths 28 to 37. Woe to fashion, go!
|
