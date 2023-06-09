Kenzo launches Nigo’s first sneaker release

Get ready to slip into the KENZO-Dome! Paris-based luxury brand KENZO has officially unveiled creative director Nigo’s first sneaker drop since he started leading the house. KENZO-Dome marks the brand’s foray into sportswear, especially skateboarding.

Drawing inspiration from the bulk aesthetic of ’90s trainers, with their flat outsole and puffy tongue, the trainer collection is available in classic skateboard suede for strength and flexibility as well as grained leather.

A rubber ‘KENZO Paris’ logo is applied on the padded Napa leather tongue, as well as on the back of the shoe, while the KENZO logo is engraved on the side of the outsole, genuinely designed to give better balance to the skater. The retro look lining is soft and the collar padded, adding extra comfort to the shoe.

The KENZO-Dome is available in a variety of classic colors as well as seasonal shades. It is available for men and women in beige or pink suede with beige rubber outsole, as well as black suede with black outsole with beige rubber detailing. A version in white grained leather with a white outsole completes the range.

From a design standpoint alone, the entire sneaker collection has been crafted with function in mind. There’s no denying that street culture has always been at the heart of KENZO’s brand DNA, and this sneaker series shows the house’s ongoing effort to engage high fashion and culture in an authentic way.

Balancing authentic skater culture as well as the high fashion approach displayed by KENZO and Nigo, the KENZO-Dome campaign was shot on the iconic skate spot the sneaker is named after. The images taken by Frank Lebon feature a group of friends skating in a spirit of camaraderie reminiscent of the 90s.

The KENZO-Dome sneaker will be available from June 2022 at Asia-Pacific brand stores.

(Image: KENZO)