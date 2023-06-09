FROM FARM TO FASHION

Browders Birds, a serene 16-acre poultry farm where Chris and Holly Browder care for an assortment of heritage Cotswold cows, chickens, turkeys, ducks, bees and sheep, is nestled on an expanse of quiet lot off Soundview Avenue in Mattituck. What started as a self-service poultry stand over thirteen years ago has grown into a place where agriculture meets fashion.

Holly Browder owns Embroider4050: a small-scale and sustainable clothing collection. Using wool from her own flock of sheep, she offers a small line of sweaters and other knitwear grown, milled and knitted ethically right here in New York State.

When Holly and her husband Chris started their business selling poultry products, they could never have imagined the farm would become a source of woolen clothing. In 2011, after exclusively raising chickens and broilers for a year, the couple added sheep to the family farm to control weeds growing in the pasture.

The chickens fertilized the grass so well that in the spring and summer it would get out of control, Holly explained. We got the sheep just to be herbivores, not even thinking about what the sheep were for on the farm.

They acquired nine lambs which coincidentally belonged to the Cotswolds heirloom variety, a rare breed of sheep with lustrous, curly coats renowned for making long-lasting yarn. When it came to shearing, an operation that was both expensive and essential to the well-being of the sheep, Holly and Chris had the wool up to their ears.

PHOTOS BY DAVID BENTHAL

We had all this gorgeous yarn and I was kind of giving it away, not really knowing what to do with it, Holly explained. Everything was new to me. In another stroke of luck, Holly came into contact with Carol Edwards, then director of the Knit Resource Center and local fashion industry expert. The knitwear development company, based in the heart of Manhattan’s Garment District, was responsible for designing patterns for high-end designers like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Michael Kors.

Edwards helped Holly develop the patterns and fine-tune the production details of her knits.

She held my hand and explained everything to me. We buy vintage sweaters and look at them trying to figure out what we were going to do, Holly said. It’s not exactly farming, so it was kind of scary to get into a whole new business.

Today, Browders Birds’ small self-service stand offers visitors products such as fresh eggs and poultry meat, as well as fiber products such as hand-dyed surf hats, spun yarn at the Browders mill and raw wool. Other garments, like the brand’s 100% wool whaler sweaters and knitted cardigans, are sold online or in person at events like the New York State Sheep and Wool Festival in Rhinebeck, which is held monthly ‘october.

The designs have remained virtually unchanged since the first collection, with only minor color variations and adjustments. Rather than chasing fashion trends, Holly emphasizes the longevity of her clothes.

When you look at fast fashion, it’s only meant to be worn for one season, Holly explained.

Made from strong fibers, each of Browders pieces is built to last. Although the average cost of one of their wool cardigans is $350, Holly thinks her clothes are worth the investment, as they are timeless pieces that can be worn again year after year.

Using wool from her own flock of sheep, Holly Browder offers a small line of sweaters and other knitwear grown, milled and knitted ethically in New York State. (Photo credit: Thais Aquino)

Hollys knits embody the concept of slow fashion, an expression that emerged in the wake of the slow food movement. From poor working conditions and low wages in fast fashion supply chains to animal abuse, people are taking stock of where and how their clothes are made.

According to a 2021 Consumer Intel Report, 63% of millennials are willing to pay more for sustainable products. Small-scale sustainable collections like Browder4050 can also avoid the overconsumption and overproduction struggles associated with fast fashion, as supplies are available in limited quantities. With mowing only happening twice a year, Holly says it usually takes about a year for one of her garments to be replenished once it runs out.

Nearly 60% of materials used in clothing, including nylon, acrylic and polyester, are plastic. These synthetic fibers, although lightweight and economical, release microplastic fibers with each wash cycle and can carry harmful contaminants such as toxic pesticides and industrial chemicals. Made from 100% natural fibers, Browder4050 knitwear is biodegradable, eliminating the need to throw it in a landfill.

Consumers of the Farms Collection also enjoy full transparency into the items they purchase. They can visit the farm where Holly and Chris raise the flocks that provide every bit of wool for their clothing. Twice a year, the Browders use mowing as an opportunity to welcome the community to their farm and educate them on the age-old practice.

People enjoy seeing the whole process, Holly said. “They love to touch the wool and see the sheep.

THE JOURNEY OF WOOL BROWDER4050

The history of Browders wool begins with the herd of Cotswold heritage sheep that roam freely on the farm’s certified organic pasture. With their long, shiny fleeces that grow about an inch per month, shaggy animals require shearing twice a year. By the time shearing day arrives, they’re weighed down by their thick curls and need a fresh cut. They can’t carry all that wool, Holly explained. It’s heavy and dirty, and once we take them off they feel so much better.

Shearing always takes place on a day when the sky is clear of rain clouds, as the sheep should be sheared when they are dry. Tabbethia Haubold, professional shearer and owner of Long Island Yarn and Farm in Yaphank, visits the farm every fall and spring for work.

The sheep are penned in a fenced pen while waiting their turn for a haircut. One by one, the sheep are led out of the pen and onto a wooden platform where Haubold waits with a clipper in hand. After cutting their nails, she begins the shearing process. Haubold uses a set pattern, starting with the belly wool first, then carefully unzipping the rest of the animal’s curly coat. Moving with ease, she flips the woolly creature, tackling each section until the sheep is bare. When she’s done, her team rushes to clean the woolen debris from the platform, sweeping up the piles tied up in a bag. Each sheep strays about six to eight pounds lighter.

Then the bag of wool is taken to a nearby table to be sorted. One fleece at a time, Holly and the volunteers carefully sift through the loops of ivory wool, separating any debris that may have become entangled in the wool. With deft fingers, they tear off bits of straw and sticks and locate any sections of material too dirty or matted to be useful.

PHOTO CREDIT: VICTORIA CARUSO

Using her own personal grading system, Holly rolls up the wool like a rug and tucks it into a bag, labeling them by quality so she knows where to send them later.

Holly tries not to let any of the clippings go to waste. Some is sold raw, often to fiber artists looking to get their hands on rare sheep’s wool. Sections too matted or too short to use are left on the ground for nearby birds, which often use it for nesting. The finest quality fleeces are taken to Battenkill Fibers, a mill in upstate New York, to be processed into yarn.

I love working with Holly Browders fiber, said Mary Jeanne Packer, owner of Battenkill Fibers. It’s nice and clean, its good quality, it’s very sturdy and I love the shine it makes.

There, the fleeces will be sorted by hand and fed into a machine that fluffs them and prepares them for the scouring process, a mechanical procedure used to extract grease and dirt from the wool. Detaching the fibers not only improves process efficiency, but allows the plant to use less hot water, reducing costs and environmental impact.

During the washing process, the spinning uses a special low-impact detergent that emulsifies the lanolin and cleans the wool. Once finished, the wool is air-dried on repurposed bakers racks. At this point the wool is ready to be dyed, although Holly also often asks to keep some of the wool true to its natural shade. The fleeces intended for coloring are dyed in large stainless steel kettles and then air-dried a second time.

After the degreasing and dyeing process is complete, the material passes through a belt-fed pick-up which loosens fibers that may have clumped together during washing. The next step is to feed the wool into a vintage 1980s Davis and Furber carding machine, which converts the material into a wide web-like sheet of cohesive fibers.

The finest quality fleeces are taken to Battenkill Fibers, a mill in upstate New York, to be processed into yarn. (Courtesy of Battenkill Fibers)

“The Browders Birds fiber, which is called Cotswold, is absolutely magnificent in these phases,” Packer said.

Then the fibers are condensed and rolled up into bobbins. The mill uses Warner & Swasey grinders to comb through and align loose strands of textile fiber before feeding them to the spinning frames.

Battenkill Fibers has two Gaudino spinning frames that can be used to make yarn. After creating a single-ply yarn on the Gaudino spinners, the mill takes the yarn and twists it into a two-ply yarn, adding strength so it’s ready for machine knitting . After being wound on cones, the yarn is finished.

Then the yarn is shipped to Simply Knitting Mills, a small, family-run knitwear manufacturer located in Queens, New York. According to Hattice Szanto, who runs the knitting factory with her husband, the process begins with product development and prototyping.

To bring Holly’s vision of a cardigan to life, Szanto’s husband uses a high-powered STOLL flatbed machine to make a prototype. After receiving the green light, production begins.

The individual pieces of the cardigans are created separately and then assembled using a binding machine. The cardigan is then finished by hand to clean up the loose ends. Finally, it is washed, dried, pressed, labeled and packaged before being ready for collection.

If Holly decides to add a splash of color to her designs, she can enlist the help of a local textile artist to naturally dye some of her knits at this stage. It’s a design choice sometimes used for its surf beanies, which work well with the natural dye look. Otherwise, the clothes embark on a journey back to Mattituck, where they will be kept until it is time to bring warmth and comfort to someone new.