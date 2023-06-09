Portland Goes 2 Months of Pride: 2023 Parades & Events





Pride celebrants rejoice:starting this summer, Portland gets two Pride month. June is still National Pride Month, but Portlands Pride Parade is jumping, jumping and jumping in July this year instead of its usual hectic Father’s Day schedule (brunchers, rejoice!), which also followed the Rose Festival and June 16 celebrations. Phew. The usual Waterfront Park takeover will now take place on the weekend of July 15-16, with the Dyke March on Saturday evening and the main parade on Sunday. In addition to the special events below, check out our roundup of LGBTQ+ nightlife around town, or catch the regular Gay Skate at Oaks Amusement Park (first and third Mondays). Pride of Astoria June 911 | Astoria A quick jaunt to Astoria is always a good time, but this week things are a bit more. Saturday brings a parade and block party, followed by a Pride Brunch at Merry Time Bar on Sunday. Also watch a mural unveiling, drag bingo and a Pride dance party at The cage Friday night, plus parties benefiting the Lower Columbia Q Center at the Bowline Hotel and Labor Temple. The History of Black Drag in Portland 7:15 p.m. & June 16 |McMenamins Kennedy School, $25 Poison Waters and Lawanda Jackson host this intersectional Pride and Juneteenth presentation. It is part of the Race Talks series; the round table will return to the role of the dredge and more particularly of black artists on the Portland entertainment scene since the 1960s. Portland Gay Men’s Choir Disney Pride Concert June 24 & 25 | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Gay men! Singing! Disney! Need we say more? In this collaboration with the Oregon Symphony, the PGMC’s 120+ voices present Disney movie favorites includingThe little Mermaid,The Lion King, Mary Poppins, coconut,zootopiaAndRalph’s Wrecks, as well as musical works associated with the theme parks of the Disney empire. Fun fact:Portland Monthly,the Oregon Symphony and the Gay Men’s Chorus are all office neighbors. Beaverton Pride June 25 | Beaverton City Park Festival organizers encourage the community to “support the kings and queens of the family, especially in this time of political uncertainty…with your fandom, your political voices and your literal voices.” A parade starts at 11 a.m., Sir Cupcake’s Queer Circus takes place at 1 p.m., and the Abba Arrival cover band kicks off at 3:30 p.m. queer wine party 47 h June 25 | Remy wines, Dayton, $95 Remy Wines hosts this second annual outdoor festival, with pours from 19 western wineries including Bryn Mawr Vineyards, Elk Cove Winery, Fayetta Vineyard, Hip Chicks Do Wine, Sunset Cellars and Sylvi Wines. Remy Wines is owned by McMinnville Mayor Remy Drabkin. Dorothy’s Friends: A Queer Cabaret 7:30 p.m. June 28 | PATRICIA RESER CENTER FOR THE ARTS, $25 BinKyee Bellflower, Izhonny, Meesha Peru, Kourtni Capree, Kylee, the Rosetown Ramblers and Queen Vanellope MacPherson Dupont join Poison Waters for an evening featuring everything from square dancers to stilt walkers to burlesque performers. Portland Pride Parade July 16 | Downtown Portland Although the flagship local pride event may seem a little more sanitized than in decades past (see: corporate sponsorship), it’s still a great time. Look for Dykes on Bikes to lead the way through downtown starting at 11 a.m. and ending with a big party at Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

