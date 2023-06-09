British fashion journalist Sarajane Hoare announces $1.25 million UES pad





British fashion journalist Sarajane Hoare, legendary industry veteran and author of ‘Talking Fashion’ announces its T1 Upper East Side home for $1.25 million, up from $1.59 million last year. Hoare bought the co-op in a classic antebellum building at 59 E. 75th St. between Park and Madison avenues for $1 million in 2007, property records show. The 715-square-foot fourth-story home is one of eight units in the five-story building with an elevator. Design details include hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows, a wood-burning fireplace, and a private deck overlooking the gardens and the rear of the Carlyle Hotel. “If you land late and don’t have any food in your fridge, you can have chips and a glass of wine at the Carlyle,” joked Hoare, whose primary residence is in London. “I’m very English and really wanted a home that felt more like London or Europe, and I found it. You don’t want your whole life to look like a concrete jungle. Looking at too many bricks is unhealthy.





The house fills with light and has a nice touch of yesteryear from a fireplace mantle. Rinze





A view of the layout of the house. Rinze





The unit is available for $1.25 million. Rinze





The kitchen. Rinze





A cozy bedroom. Rinze





The dwelling overlooks the neighboring gardens, even from this outdoor space. Rinze





Everything fits together in this five-story building. Rinze Hoare – also known for her work at Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue and Vanity Fair with famous photographers like Herb Ritts and Patrick Demarchelier – often working from home, and famous faces like Emma Watson often roamed the apartment to try on outfits. “The Lenox Hill house,” Hoare said, “has a nice, easy vibe. It’s flooded with light and very airy, with no clutter, all in a very special, understated building. Douglas Elliman’s Erin Boisson Aries and Dustin Crouse have the list.

