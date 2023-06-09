Niecy Nash wears a colorful feathered dress for the first Pride Parade | News





Actress Niece Nash stepped out for her first Pride event this week in West Hollywood, Calif. The “Claws” alum and his wife Jessica Betts attended the event and Nash shared a photo of them against a backdrop. The 53-year-old actress looked stunning in a sparkly rainbow feathered dress, while Betts looked more understated in a jumper, pants and hat. “#pride FULL,” Nash wrote adding a series of rainbow hearts, “Thank you for the LOVE (first pride parade, forever),” she added. Betts, who performed at the event, walked away with several heart-eyed emojis under Nash’s post The veteran actress also shared a video clip from the fashion show where she met the actress Melissa McCarthy who plays Ursula the Sea Witch in Disney’s new live-action version The little Mermaid. Related: Niecy Nash Stunned After DNA Test Reveals Family Secret According Hello America, McCarthy wore a sequined rainbow dress with a headpiece with the words “Say Gay” written in a bubble above her head. In the video, the two compliment each other before Nash praises McCarthy for her performance as Ursula in the live-action movie “The Little Mermaid.” Nash and Betts tied the knot in August 2020, and when announcing their nuptials, Nash shared several photos from the occasion, writing simply, “Ms. Carol Denise Betts.” She added the hashtag #LoveWins and a rainbow emoji. In a post the following month responding to negative and discriminatory comments about their marriage, she wrote, “Some people aren’t happy unless you’re sad…if that’s you, keep scrolling. Only the happy are guests!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bet.com/article/m7vj1y/niecy-nash-rocks-colorful-feather-dress-for-first-pride-parade

