Brooke Shields looks ageless in a dress with a belly cutout | Parade





Brooke Shields never ceases to amaze us with its anti-aging powers. More recently, the 58 year old actress showcase the alluring display while attending Variety‘s TV FYC Fest in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7, as she stepped out in a fashionable cutout midi dress. The reddish-brown garment featured a deep V-neck and a cutout at the torso, allowing Shields’ toned midriff to peek through. THE Endless LoveThe star paired the look with simple jewelry, including a gold necklace bearing her name. She also wore a set of brown leather boots with the stylish ensemble. Her makeup was quite simple with just a touch of dark pink lipstick. Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images Shields was on hand Wednesday as one of many speakers at the event, along with a host of other notable names including Christina Applegate, Gina Rodriguez, Niecy Nash-Betts, Kerry Washingtonand much more. THE Suddenly Suzannealum still comes from the success of his documentary film Pretty Baby: Brooke Shieldswhich premiered on Hulu in April. The two-part documentary covers much of Shields’ early life, including her rise to fame as a young girl in the modeling and acting industries, and the aftermath and objectification of her that followed. “You see this little girl, and she’s trying so hard, and she’s ready, and there are so many heartbreaking moments of this 12-year-old girl being attacked, and I’m doing everything I can to protect my mom,” Shields previously said of the movie. “And then you start to hear [her] change my voice, and you start to see me start to pass out. I was just kind of shutting down because the reporters were so mean and rude to me. You know, asking for my measurements and talking to a kid like you really shouldn’t be talking to a kid,” she recalled. “I’ve never seen my whole life unfold, and I’m so proud of my work,” she added of the new doc. “I’ve always been pretty, or famous, or infamous, or tall, or eyebrows, or whatever, and nothing was ever really discussed about what I worked so hard for and loved more than anything. .” “And then watching it all in a row and realizing that I really survived and fought for it. I have a healthy life. I’m so proud of this little girl, how she’s been able to go from forward and become a healthy person,” she added. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is available to watch now on Hulu. Following:Brooke Shields ‘furious’ at how women over 40 are treated in the industry

