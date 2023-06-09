Louis Vuitton presents its iconic trunk to the world of Web3

Fashion meets tech as Louis Vuitton embraces the world of Web3 and blockchain technologies with an NFT release featuring its famous Trunk. Dubbed “VIA Treasure Trunk,” this initiative serves as a gateway for collectors, giving them access to various immersive experiences and limited drops throughout the year.

[Web3 x Fashion] Louis Vuitton goes Web3. Iconic Trunk now a collector’s item. Louis Vuitton is a division of LVMH, which achieved a turnover of 79.2 billion euros in 2022, 5,664 stores in operation. pic.twitter.com/Q0yM3MnbX2 — Harry Liu @Forj (@harry_forj) June 6, 2023

Learn more about the upcoming Web3 launch of “Treasure Trunk” by Louis Vuitton

To acquire the Louis Vuitton trunk, interested users will need to register on a dedicated page on the Louis Vuitton website from June 8. Specific details regarding the registration process are not currently available, but it has been reported that these NFTs will be priced at 41,700 USD (approximately 1,91,700 MYR).

Trunks serve as a digital key that allows owners access to upcoming Louis Vuitton products and experiences. The Treasure Trunks also represent a departure from Louis Vuitton’s previous collection of NFTs featured in Louis the gamea free experience designed to educate users about the brand’s rich history.

For the uninitiated wondering why Louis Vuitton chose the Trunk for its first NFT launch, here is some important information. The LV trunk is an iconic and highly recognizable product in the luxury brand’s catalog and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail and signature LV monogram pattern.

The LV Trunk is designed to offer both functionality and luxury, providing a stylish and secure way to transport your belongings. The LV trunk has also become a symbol of status and elegance, representing the brand’s heritage and commitment to timeless luxury.

The upcoming launch is part of Via, the luxury French fashion house’s new venture to connect consumers with unique products and experiences. Via, derived from the Latin world for “road”, focuses on creating a path for customers to access exclusive offers.

Other drops to come, which will occur throughout the year, will include new collectibles available in limited editions. The chest will come with a physical counterpart and a set of digital keys that will help you unlock the world of Via.

When will the “Treasure Trunk” LV be released?

From June 8, the Via Treasure trunk will be accessible on the Louis Vuitton website, aimed at collectors located in the United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Australia.

Louis Vuitton’s other NFT businesses

Louis Vuitton has been actively involved in the Web3 space, engaging in gaming experiences with Louis: the game and explore on-chain features through Aura Blockchain, which is backed by its parent company LVMH. The brand remains committed to innovation, whether physical or digital, and the Via Treasure Trunk is a representation of the next phase of the luxury brand’s exploratory journey.

(Hero and feature image credits: Louis Vuitton)