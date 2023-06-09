Fashion
Louis Vuitton presents its iconic trunk to the world of Web3
Fashion meets tech as Louis Vuitton embraces the world of Web3 and blockchain technologies with an NFT release featuring its famous Trunk. Dubbed “VIA Treasure Trunk,” this initiative serves as a gateway for collectors, giving them access to various immersive experiences and limited drops throughout the year.
[Web3 x Fashion]
Louis Vuitton goes Web3. Iconic Trunk now a collector’s item.
Louis Vuitton is a division of LVMH, which achieved a turnover of 79.2 billion euros in 2022, 5,664 stores in operation. pic.twitter.com/Q0yM3MnbX2
— Harry Liu @Forj (@harry_forj) June 6, 2023
Learn more about the upcoming Web3 launch of “Treasure Trunk” by Louis Vuitton
To acquire the Louis Vuitton trunk, interested users will need to register on a dedicated page on the Louis Vuitton website from June 8. Specific details regarding the registration process are not currently available, but it has been reported that these NFTs will be priced at 41,700 USD (approximately 1,91,700 MYR).
Trunks serve as a digital key that allows owners access to upcoming Louis Vuitton products and experiences. The Treasure Trunks also represent a departure from Louis Vuitton’s previous collection of NFTs featured in Louis the gamea free experience designed to educate users about the brand’s rich history.
For the uninitiated wondering why Louis Vuitton chose the Trunk for its first NFT launch, here is some important information. The LV trunk is an iconic and highly recognizable product in the luxury brand’s catalog and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail and signature LV monogram pattern.
The LV Trunk is designed to offer both functionality and luxury, providing a stylish and secure way to transport your belongings. The LV trunk has also become a symbol of status and elegance, representing the brand’s heritage and commitment to timeless luxury.
The upcoming launch is part of Via, the luxury French fashion house’s new venture to connect consumers with unique products and experiences. Via, derived from the Latin world for “road”, focuses on creating a path for customers to access exclusive offers.
Other drops to come, which will occur throughout the year, will include new collectibles available in limited editions. The chest will come with a physical counterpart and a set of digital keys that will help you unlock the world of Via.
When will the “Treasure Trunk” LV be released?
From June 8, the Via Treasure trunk will be accessible on the Louis Vuitton website, aimed at collectors located in the United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Australia.
Louis Vuitton’s other NFT businesses
Louis Vuitton has been actively involved in the Web3 space, engaging in gaming experiences with Louis: the game and explore on-chain features through Aura Blockchain, which is backed by its parent company LVMH. The brand remains committed to innovation, whether physical or digital, and the Via Treasure Trunk is a representation of the next phase of the luxury brand’s exploratory journey.
(Hero and feature image credits: Louis Vuitton)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/my/style/fashion/louis-vuitton-iconic-trunk-enters-the-web3/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tickets for Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 are on sale
- Louis Vuitton presents its iconic trunk to the world of Web3
- Bulls run on Wall Street again as S&P 500 surges 20% above October low – The Denver Post
- How to get the Whispering Key and open the Silent Chest in Diablo 4
- Aberdeen AI Trial Helps Physicians Find Breast Cancer
- Imports from China fall to their lowest level since 2006
- Donald Trump charged in DW classified documents case 06/09/2023
- Boris Johnson’s allies accuse Rishi Sunak of deliberately delaying the former PM’s resignation honors list
- When Sonam Kapoor reacted to Troll’s remark ‘You don’t know how to act even after 10 years in Bollywood’
- Google strengthens office return promotion by utilizing face-to-face attendance as part of employee performance evaluation
- Mike Pence hits back at Donald Trump at 2024 campaign launch – BBC News
- Prime Minister Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince talk on the phone; discuss bilateral and multilateral issues