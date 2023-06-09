NWA Fashion Week spotlights black-owned beauty brands





Day one featured a panel titled “Hair Chronicles”, highlighting how the beauty industry is becoming more inclusive for all textures.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. The semester NWA Fashion Weekhosted by the association Interform kicked off its first day this season with a panel titled “Hair Chronicles,” which highlighted how the beauty industry is becoming more inclusive for all textures. The panel is in many ways about entrepreneurship in the textured hair space and how beauty and fashion intersect. Panelists shared stories of adapting and evolving to serve more people with varying hair needs. The panel also included entrepreneurs who have launched black-owned beauty brands while trying to gain greater visibility and storage space at walmart. “The Hair Chronicles panel is specifically about creating that space for these founders to come forward in front of an audience and talk about their journey…Textured hair hasn’t been properly represented in the beauty aisle and we’re changing that. “, Interform said. CEO and Founder Robin Atkinson. “Having Walmart join us on this project and say, ‘Let’s look at skin color issues on the catwalk, let’s look at how at New York Fashion Week, maybe they’re only willing to work with straight hair behind the scenes'” Atkinson recalled. With the ever-changing fashion and beauty industry, it’s important that hairstylists and makeup artists know how to do all skin tones and hair types. “Because even if we look at the future of the person in general, we see that they are going to have a mix of ethnicities in their life, so we have to know how to do any type of hair, no matter the length , no matter the texture, no matter the ethnicity of the person, the hair is very important,” said hairstylist Ashton Dixon. Dixon has styled NWA fashion shows for the past few years and has been a stylist for 10 years, and she says knowing all hair types has helped her become an all-around stylist. “If you do fashion shows, that’s important, if you do behind the chair, that’s important, and if you do editorials, that’s important because you don’t want to be known as the stylist who doesn’t. can only do one type of hair,” Dixon said. Interform says NWA Fashion Week’s mission is to highlight fashion trends, growing local brands and emerging designers to celebrate the growing culture of Northwest Arkansas and to raise awareness and support. local organizations. Download the 5NEWS application on your smartphone: Broadcast 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch app 5+ on your streaming device To report a typo or grammatical error, please email [email protected] and detail the story you are referring to.

