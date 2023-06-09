Jessica Alba cuts a glamorous figure in a gold dress as she attends a private party for Chaumet in Paris

Fashion
Jessica Alba cuts a glamorous figure in a gold midi dress as she attends a private party for Chaumet in Paris
Jessica Alba made sure all eyes were on her as she attended a private party for jeweler Chaumet in Paris on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old actress cut a glamorous figure in a gold strapless midi dress that showcased her jaw-dropping figure.
The garment featured a bardot neckline as well as a criss-cross shimmering embellishment.
The mother-of-three sported a silver clutch and added height to her frame with a pair of gold open-toe heels.
Styling her blonde locks in a sleek bun, Jessica added to her look with an eye-catching diamond bracelet.
Looking good: Jessica Alba made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a stunning gold dress for a private party for jeweler Chaumet in Paris on Wednesday
Style: The garment featured a bardot neckline as well as a criss-cross sparkle embellishment
The Sin City star looked in high spirits as she left the event where she accentuated her natural beauty with a light palette of makeup.
It comes after Jessica sent husband Cash Warren a sweet birthday last month, marking their 15 years of married bliss, following their recent family getaway to Hawaii.
In a cute photo, uploaded to her Instagram, Jessica could be seen with her arm wrapped around her spouse’s neck.
15 years of marriage. te amo @cash_warren,” she wrote in a very short but heartfelt caption.
Actress Eiza Gonzalez extended the well wishes, responding with “Cutiesssss”
Cool Mom Co’s Lizzy Mathis wrote, “Happy Birthday to two of my favorites!”
The pair first met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, where Jessica played Sue Storm and Cash, 44, worked as an assistant director.
Cash sent her a note that read, “I really, really love you” with a dollar sign representing her name.
Fashion: The mother-of-three wore a silver clutch and added height to her frame with a pair of gold open-toe heels
Couple: It comes after Jessica sent husband Cash Warren a sweet birthday last month, marking their 15 years of married bliss
The two hit it off and got engaged three years later.
They married at the instigation of a ceremony at the courthouse.
‘We ran away and I think I was nine months pregnant! It wasn’t planned,’ said The Honest Company founder Glamor United Kingdom in 2022.
The couple were expecting their eldest, Honor, 14, at the time.
The LA’s Finest star popped the question.
“It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning? And he said “No”. So I said, “Should we go to the courthouse and get married?” And he was like, “Yeah,” she recalled.
|
