Jennifer Lopez grabbed a coffee in a $4,700 Valentino shirt dress, but these similar styles start at $25
Shirt dresses are a great choice for summer, here’s why
After months of house hunting, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck would have found their dream home, a breathtaking location $60 million property in Beverly Hills and it requires furniture shopping.
Monday, the Hustlers The star was spotted sipping a cup of to-go coffee while shopping for homewares in West Hollywood, and she looked effortlessly chic while doing it. Lopez strutted around in knee-high boots and a Valentino shirt dress it costs $4,700.
Essential for summer, shirt dresses are the perfect combination of casual and chic. Buttoned silhouettes have been a popular choice this season among stars and royals, including Kate Middletonthanks to their easy-to-wear design and flattering fit.
If you’re looking for a comfy and airy outfit you can wear all summer long, we’ve scoured the internet for shirt dresses that will help streamline your wardrobe. Shop the trend at Amazon, Nordstrom, Everlane, and Madewell below, starting at just $25.
Shirt dresses inspired by Jennifer Lopez
If you love the long-sleeved maxi silhouette of Lopez’s recent home shopping look, consider this lookalike at Amazon which costs as little as $25. With long cuffed sleeves and a maxi design, the Sopliagon shirt dress looks so much like the latest celebrity outfit.
It’s made from a soft cotton-polyester blend that’s breathable and cooling, making it ideal for summer, and the button-up front means you can wear it as a shirt or as a light layer over a top and hoodie. Jeans. It’s also machine washable and comes in 21 gorgeous shades, including blue, green, pink and more.
Buy it! Sopliagon long shirt dress$24.99$27.99; amazon.com
You can also wear a summer version of the trend with the Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Shirt Dress. It has a sleeveless design with a shirttail hem that falls just above the knees for more breathability and less coverage. The woven shirt dress is enhanced with a button front, spread collar and cinched waist with an adjustable tie for a flattering fit. You can throw it directly into the washing machine for easy cleaning, and a five star reviewer called it comfortable, light and airy.
Buy it! Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Shirt Dress$27.50; amazon.com
Summer is filled with bridal showers, dinner parties and more, and the Madewell Kacie Midi Shirt Dress is the perfect option that is both comfortable and elegant to wear for all your events. A modern take on the retro shirt dress, this cute midi dress features an open neck, flutter sleeves and button front that mimics Lopez’s recent look.
The design is printed in cute patterns, making it a great option to pair with white sneakers and sandals. In the past week alone, more than 800 shoppers have added the popular dress to their baskets, and it’s on sale now at Madewell.
Buy it! Madewell Kacie Midi Shirtdress in Stitched Vines$111.99 (origin $138); madewell.com
While you might not be home shopping for a $60 million mansion like Lopez, she reminded us that shirt dresses are an easy and comfortable way to streamline our wardrobes this summer. Read on for more of our favorites under $100.
Buy it! Cupshe Striped Shirt Dress$37.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Caslon Rolled Lapel Utility Shirt Dress$69; nordstrom.com
Buy it! Everlane the linen work dress$98; everlane.com
Buy it! BMJL 3/4 Sleeve Shirt Dress$44.99; amazon.com
