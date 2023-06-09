The British Fashion Council issues a call to arms as the industry faces serious challenges





However, he also ruffled the industry’s feathers by scrapping duty-free shopping when he was chancellor in 2021; a policy he has staunchly stuck to since taking office, despite repeated calls from the BFC and the heads of several major fashion brands and retailers, including Harrods, Selfridges and Burberry, to reinstate relief tax. What has been difficult is the transitional nature of the government, Pemsel says, diplomatically. It was difficult to create links, to ensure consistency. Caroline has a good and productive relationship with the government and in recent months was beginning to see a better understanding [from ministers] of the wider role of the creative industries, including fashion, an emerging appreciation that our creativity is part of the UK’s superpower. I think that message is getting through. Still, he says there could be more tangible support in the form of increased funding. We believe that when the fashion industry is strong, it contributes to our national identity, and this needs to be better understood by the government. We need tangible proof of this understanding in the form of financial support. The future of fashion week The timing of Pemsels’ letter, as June’s mixed London Fashion Week kicks off, could reignite the conversation about the role of this particular event within the BFC offering. When it was launched in 2012, under the management of the then BritishQG editor Dylan Jones, the June event had a clear identity as a menswear iteration of London Fashion Week. Then called London Collections: Men (LCM), it featured shows, presentations and events from a mix of UK and international brands and heritage labels, including Christopher Kane, Jonathan Saunders, Richard Nicoll (who launched his line for men at the inaugural event), Burberry, Paul Smith, Belstaff, Thom Browne, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Dunhill, Hackett, Margaret Howell, Pringle of Scotland, E Tautz, Hardy Amies and Richard James. The former Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, hosted an opening reception. By early 2015, after six seasons, the schedule had grown enough to extend the event from three days to four. However, soon after, designers started changing their approach to fashion weeks and some started to combine their menswear and womenswear shows. As designers moved away from the menswear calendar, the BFC decided to make LCM more consumer-oriented and to that end renamed it London Fashion Week Mens. The pandemic was the final nail in the coffin for an event dedicated to menswear.

