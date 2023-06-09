Troy Aikman’s new girlfriend REVEALED: What to know about Haley Clark, 34

Maybe Troy Aikman’s new romance shouldn’t have been such a surprise after all.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his new girlfriend, Haley Clark, 34, have each been posting romantic photos of themselves on social media for some time.

Rumors of Aikman’s divorce from ex-wife Capa had been circulating since 2020 three years after the couple married, but it wasn’t until recently that it became clear the NFL commentator had moved on.

Clark responded to the sudden attention by flipping her Instagram account to “private”, but previously posted vacation photos of the happy couple vacationing in Italy.

Not much is known about the start of the Clark-Aikman romance, but some details have emerged about her: A graduate of Southern Methodist University and a sorority girl, she grew up in Oklahoma City and now works as a principal sales at Q Clothier, a men’s custom clothing brand with locations in several major southern cities.

Aikman (left) is pictured with Haley Clark, 34, and another couple in this Instagram photo

Clark and Aikman appear to have vacationed in Italy, as seen in her Instagram photos

The 34-year-old went public with her relationship with the NFL icon, 22 years her senior

Interestingly, Aikman’s college-aged daughters appear to have met Clark, who referenced them in a previous Instagram post, according to the New York Post.

Clark currently lives in Dallas, where Aikman played football and attended SMU.

There doesn’t appear to be any overlap between Aikman’s current relationship and his second marriage, according to the New York Post.

At the earliest, Aikman and Clark started hanging out together in February, when she started referring to a “Troy” on social media.

In one shot, cutlery for ‘Troy’ and ‘Haley’ can be seen on a dinner table.

Another photo shows them smiling alongside an unidentified couple.

Clark posted a video of a luxury breakfast on Isola di Ponza off the west coast of Italy, as well as separate shots of Capri and the Amalfi Coast.

A May article shows Aikman and Clark in Del Mar, California.

Aikman married his second wife in 2017, but the couple no longer appear to be together

Aikman is pictured with his second wife Catherine, who still uses his surname online

The NFL legend-turned-broadcaster has yet to comment on his relationship status, but footage posted to Clark’s Instagram set the internet on fire and appeared to show the 56-year-old had left his wife .

Aikman married his second wife Catherine ‘Capa’ Aikman in 2017 and while the couple hasn’t publicly confirmed their split, they haven’t been pictured together on social media since February 2020.

The Monday Night Football announcer was previously married to former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey, but they separated in 2011, and he also had a high-profile romance with Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock.

Aikman is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys and is still one of the biggest names in the NFL world due to his broadcast career with ESPN.

Aikman is currently enjoying some time off between NFL seasons, but recently made headlines when he took aim at Bud Light following their disastrous Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign.

The former football star owns his own beer business and has used the Mulvaney saga as a way to promote his booze “without a hidden agenda”.

“AUTHENTICITY MATTERS,” Aikman wrote alongside a video. “Lately there has been a lot of talk about brewing companies and not enough conversation about what really matters – the beer itself.

“Some brands take shortcuts to win over consumers. We are committed to producing a first-class product. No hidden agenda. No distractions. “Put simply, it’s ‘just a good fucking beer,’ according to Aikman.

Aikman celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl in 1994

Aikman (right) is a three-time Super Bowl winner turned superstar ESPN broadcaster

The Monday Night Football commentator told TMZ Sports that his beer won’t be politicized or visibly agenda-driven like Anheuser-Busch, Miller Lite and others are.

“I think there are a lot of companies that want to tell everyone who they are or what they do, and they don’t focus on the product itself,” he said.

“We wanted to get the message out if you’re tired of all these viewpoints from all these big companies and just want a company that’s focused on what it does.”

Anheuser-Busch has seen its market value plunge $15.7 billion since the disastrous campaign began with Mulvaney on April 1.