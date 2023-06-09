Mindy Kaling showcases her incredible physique in an alluring pink dress

Mindy Kaling,43, looked radiant in a pale pink prom dress as she attended the launch of her Mindy x Andie Swim collection in Malibu. The actress paired the dress, with a structured bodice and intricate straps, with velvet heeled pumps, complete with loose curls in her dark locks.

The Office alum’s collection was unveiled at Andie’s new boutique at the Malibu Country Mart. Mindy took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the event, acknowledging that the weather wasn’t ideal for swimwear.

She wrote, “It was a dream come true to see my collection in person. I’m so grateful to @melanietravis and her entire team for hosting me to talk about the collection and what inspires me in fashion .

A big thank you also to everyone who came and in particular to the superb models who wore the collection so well even while having goosebumps. Link to the collection in my bio to discover it! And maybe one day it will be warm enough in LA to wear swimsuits lol.”

Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park couldn’t contain her excitement, commenting “ENTIRELY obsessed” on Mindy’s Instagram post.

In another snapshot shared by Mindy, she can be seen getting ready for the event with her hair pinned up, casually dressed in a denim shirt, black pants and Ugg-style slippers.

The Never Have I Ever creator recently spoke to People about the Mindy x Andie Swim collection, a collaboration with swimwear brand Andie. She described how the collection made her feel “young and carefree” and stressed that being a mother doesn’t mean sacrificing style.

“It’s not like you become a mom and give up looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy blue swimsuit,” Mindy said.

“These pieces make me feel young and carefree, they’re not too revealing, they support me where I need them and the colors are gorgeous. I’m plump and have big thighs, and the collection is ideal for my body type. I think a lot of women will like it for themselves too.”

Mindy also shared her body confidence journey and revealed that a “great commitment” to her health played a big part.

She expressed, “I feel really confident in my body these days, which I haven’t been able to say in my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great.”

Mindy acknowledged the interest in her body and the changes it is going through, but stressed that she is focused on health rather than obsessing over public perception.

To maintain her fitness and wellness, Mindy has revealed her love for running and hiking, aiming to complete 20 miles every week. She also prioritizes weightlifting sessions with her trainer, despite the challenges of juggling her busy schedule as a mother of two.

“It’s a really big commitment,” Mindy admitted, considering her early mornings and the demands of raising kids. “I just figure I have to do about 20 miles a week of hiking or running. And so it’s been incredibly helpful for me,” she continued, highlighting the positive impact of her fitness routine. .

