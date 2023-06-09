ASU-FIDM integration blends innovation with deep fashion roots

Arizona State University and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising have integrated, which will enrich fashion education and support opportunities for students at these respected institutions.

Two major institutions of higher learningArizona State University in Phoenix and the Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandisingin downtown Los Angeles have joined forces through ASU’s integration of FIDM to provide greater opportunities for apparel and fashion students. This integration allows schools to align their student support through ASU’s innovation and exposure to FIDM’s rich fashion heritage. Through the new school integration, which was unveiled in April, the ASU Fashion Program has been renamed ASU FIDM, and FIDM will remain a separate entity.

The FIDM now has its place among the creative concentrations of ASU offered by the Herberger Institute for Design and the Artswhich had already grown with the renovation of the schools in Herald Examiner building in downtown Los Angeles. This historic building has been updated to accommodate the latest and emerging technologies that support student excellence in cultural and creative fields.

Innovation aligns with a fashion heritage

Since its launch in 2017, ASU’s fashion program has been led by Fashion Director Dennita Sewell. Its program offers a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion that supports a rewarding catalog of courses that cultivate skills in areas such as pattern making, digital pattern making, technical design, garment construction, merchandising, supply chain management, retail management and branding.

The philosophy behind our program is to bridge into a research university and all the things that ASU as an innovation-focused school brings to a fashion program concept, but it was also very important to me. from the beginning that our students had a connection to the industry, Sewell said. I didn’t want to start the program unless I thought they could find jobs.





FIDM’s legacy is rooted in a 54-year history that began in 1969 when the institute’s CEO and current president, Toni Hohberg, opened the school in the fashion district of Los Angeles, which provides access to the entertainment capital of the world and the influence of Hollywood. The region has grown from its glamorous roots to also serve as a hub for additional categories such as swimming and surfing, streetwear, vegan fashion and sustainability.

We are the capital of streetwear and athleisurewear. It gives all students the opportunity to explore this part of the world and all the emerging brands, and the people who are multi-branding, which is really exciting, said Barbara Bundy, vice president of education at the FIDM.

Expand educational opportunities

To ensure that the ASU program would allow students to grow into professionals who embody skill sets that appeal to employers in the apparel industry while arming them with the tools necessary to chart their own path, Sewell sought the guidance of trusted industrial institutions. It’s ASU’s spirit of working with legacy organizations that have deep roots in the industry that has made its FIDM integration a solid next step in its fashion expansion.

One of the first things I did was go to the CFDA [Council of Fashion Designers of America] and tell them about the industry directions they saw. Then we had 90 first-year students. We had 270 the following year, explained Sewell, who now runs a program that reported more than 500 students majoring or majoring in fashion in the spring of 2023. It was a tsunami response with transfer students from all different types of programs because that was what they wanted to do in the first place.

In addition to ASU’s resources to ensure students stay at the forefront of innovation that will shape the fashion and apparel industries, the school is a recipient of a grant from Arizonas New Economy Initiative. According to Sewell, these funds will be dedicated to the career development of students who are continuing their studies, in addition to adult learners who wish to strengthen their skills.

It’s a multi-pronged initiative to purchase equipment that will advance Arizona’s manufacturing, innovation and economy, Sewell explained. We have a few grants through the New Economy Initiative and one is directly for the fashion program. We have support for the purchase of innovative software and equipment. We were also part of the training program that was the career catalyst, and it was all under the umbrella of the New Economy Initiative.

FIDM students will have access to the benefits and degree programs offered by ASU, including the freedom to choose minor courses or areas of study outside of fashion boundaries. They will also be able to study in Phoenix or Los Angeles, and ASU students will greatly benefit from access to a fashion capital of the world.

[The integration] gives ASU students access to one of the world’s great fashion capitals, Los Angeles, as well as fashion as it relates to the entertainment industry, retail, brands, manufacturing and design, Bundy said. Everything is here. These students will have the opportunity to work with this industry here, and it gives our students a chance to collaborate with students who started their programs in Phoenix.

Photos courtesy of ASU.