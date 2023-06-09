Why dressing for dinner is my favorite look | Fashion

ggoing out to dinner is my favorite thing to dress up for. This is also an under-organized outfit category. Going out to eat is a much more regular occurrence, for most adults, than going to a wedding or a fancy party, but we spend a lot more time talking about wedding guest outfits and party dresses than of what to wear for a restaurant.

I don’t think it’s because what we wear to go out isn’t a big deal, restaurants are expensive, and dining out is a treat for most of us. You invest a substantial amount of money, and probably most of your Friday night, on this occasion. But there’s no dress code, so it doesn’t seem stressful, which I guess is why we don’t feel the need to plan it.

For those you’re dining with, the view tonight is you and there’s a kind of intimate theater to that.

It’s exactly the fact that it’s easy to dress up for dinner that makes it fun. It’s ideal to be able to wear something a little special without being forced out of your comfort zone. There are very few technical challenges, just an opportunity to look good. Unlike planning a look for a wedding or festival, when trying to factor in unknown factors like how long you’ll be outdoors or standing, a restaurant is a luxuriously predictable scenario. You will be seated; it won’t be wildly hot or cold. No need to consider a balaclava in case of rain or shoes you can stand in for hours.

Plus, no pressure for this outfit to be a head-turning fashion statement. You don’t have to show that you’re the life and soul of a party or that you’re down with the festival kids. You can just wear something pretty. After all, for the friends or lovers you’re dining with, the view tonight is you and there’s a kind of intimate theater to that.

Most of you will be hiding under the table, so choose your clothes with that in mind. There’s no point wearing a jazzy sequin skirt or the pants that show off your butt. The dressing above the table starts with a neckline to frame your face. It can be a simple round neck, but maybe a chunky necklace or a flash of delicate drama with a long string of pearls or the sharpness of a pendant. Have fun with jewelry, not just earrings, but also rings and bracelets. The hands of your companions are very eye-catching when they are eating. (Paint your nails maybe?)

A soft silk blouse with one or two undone buttons brings a more nocturnal atmosphere than a crisp cotton shirt. (Breakfast a little too powerful.) You need to show some skin, so if your neckline is high, your sleeves should end at the elbow. It’s not a sexy thing, it’s just that the skin reminds people that you’re human. A deep v-neck framing the neckline is a bit old-fashioned and can make you look a bit like you went out to dinner in 1985. Looking a bit current makes you feel like you’re having a better conversation, I think. Good conversation, as much as good food, being what matters most when going out to dinner.

Most of these dresses are old favourites, what you want is an outfit that looks the best on you.

Dressing above the table doesn’t have to mean a fun top and boring pants. I have a bunch of fancy dresses in black or jewel colors that I wore to work but feel a bit over the top for our new laid back work vibe and anyway only really work with heels, which I I pretty much gave up before 7 p.m. The vague sense of formality of a fitted dress, which can strike a note in modern get-togethers, brings a nice touch of drama to the moment you take off your coat and walk through a restaurant. (Plus, since I’m going to be seated, I can wear one of the many fun pairs of high heels that are gathering dust on my shelves.)

Most of these dresses are old favorites, which is perfect because what you want is an outfit that looks your best. It doesn’t matter if you’ve worn it a thousand times. People notice if you look good, they don’t notice if you’re wearing the same thing as yesterday.