The new Arboretum in Hannover will host a sustainable fashion show on June 21





I once shared a favorite adage my mom taught me, but here it is again: “Use it, wear it, have it done, or do it without.” I think these are wise words to live by in this age of environmental degradation with our hyper-consumption. There’s a prime example of our growing negative earth impact in clothing shopping habits that support so-called “fast fashion.” From the journal “Nature Reviews Earth and Environment”, the article “The Environmental Price of Fast Fashion” reports numerous observations. Of these, most of the environmental impacts occur in textile and apparel manufacturing countries, but textile waste is found all over the world. Fashion brands today produce almost twice as much clothing as before the year 2000; current fashion consumption practices result in large amounts of textile waste, most of which is incinerated, landfilled or exported to developing countries. One method of refusing support from the fast fashion industry is the alternative practice of buying second-hand clothes. I’m excited to see the younger generation embracing the concept of reusing clothes and being creative and fashionable while doing so. Want inspiration? Plan now to purchase a ticket and attend the third annual Summer Solstice Sustainability Fashion Show at the New Hanover County Arboretum, scheduled for June 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:15 p.m. It will be a very entertaining two hours as you sit on your blanket or lawn chairs watching the 30 local models of all sizes, ages and ethnicities outfitted by local fashion houses including Metro Closet, SatudaySunVintage, Re.Raveled. Apparel, ThriftDrip, Uniquely Yours, and SapphireCreations23. Suppliers and organizations that will deposit on the site will include HP Fangs, Sokoto House, Queen Esther Herbal Teas, Sapphire Creations, Imaginary Cakes and You Can Vote registration and information table. Photographers on hand to capture the event will include Lotus Selene, Ayanna Cotton and Wrightsville Beach Photo Booth. Louis The Rapper will be our DJ and musicologist, and Frank Grant will provide live music during intermission. This event is a fundraiser for Sokoto House “Youth Empowerment Solutions”. Visit the Sokoto House website for the link to purchase your tickets for the event: https://sokotohouse.org/. Waste in the fast fashion industry is huge, growing, and a seemingly insurmountable problem. My wise, use it up, use it out mother often reminded me that it’s the little things we can all do close to home that can make big changes, if enough of us do it. On the floor of my bedroom is a beautiful, colorful, hand-woven wool rug that Mom made over 30 years ago. She had saved all of our family’s pure wool clothes once they were too big or damaged. She cut the old clothes into long strips, sewed them into tubes, put them together and braided the round rug. No wasted fast mode there! I think I have an heirloom rug to pass down from generation to generation, don’t you? Lloyd Singleton is the director of the NC Cooperative Extension New Hanover County Center and Arboretum. He can be reached at [email protected] or 910-798-7660. The arboretum is located at 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington. The courts are free and open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

