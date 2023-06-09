Connect with us

New York Mets swept by Braves in heartbreaking fashion

ATLANTA No one is safe from the misery of the Mets that is Atlanta.

Justin Verlander entered the night looking to serve as a stopper to a five-game losing streak. The Mets co-ace was out quick after giving up four earned runs in three innings.

David Robertson came into the game as the Mets’ go-to guy in the bullpen. He gave up the tying home run to Orlando Arcia in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Ozzie Albies continued the pain with a three-run home run off Tommy Hunter late in the 10th inning as the Mets were swept by the Braves, 13-10, Thursday night at Truist Park.

“We were frustrated. You can feel it. You see us. We weren’t playing well,” Robertson said. “We know that. We were a good team, we just weren’t doing what we had to do.”

The Mets couldn’t get over the bump despite Brandon Nimmo’s first career grand slam and a pair of home runs from Francisco Alvarez. They beat Braves ace Spencer Strider for eight runs and five different Mets won games by multiple strokes, but they watched a 10-6 advantage in the sixth inning slowly fade away.

