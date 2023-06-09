New York Mets swept by Braves in heartbreaking fashion

ATLANTA No one is safe from the misery of the Mets that is Atlanta.

Justin Verlander entered the night looking to serve as a stopper to a five-game losing streak. The Mets co-ace was out quick after giving up four earned runs in three innings.

David Robertson came into the game as the Mets’ go-to guy in the bullpen. He gave up the tying home run to Orlando Arcia in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Ozzie Albies continued the pain with a three-run home run off Tommy Hunter late in the 10th inning as the Mets were swept by the Braves, 13-10, Thursday night at Truist Park.

“We were frustrated. You can feel it. You see us. We weren’t playing well,” Robertson said. “We know that. We were a good team, we just weren’t doing what we had to do.”

The Mets couldn’t get over the bump despite Brandon Nimmo’s first career grand slam and a pair of home runs from Francisco Alvarez. They beat Braves ace Spencer Strider for eight runs and five different Mets won games by multiple strokes, but they watched a 10-6 advantage in the sixth inning slowly fade away.

It’s the first time in Mets franchise history that they’ve lost three straight games after leading by at least three apiece. The Mets’ sixth straight loss moved them to 30-33 this season and 8.5 games behind the Braves in the National League East.

“We just weren’t winning. No matter how you do it, you just weren’t getting the Ws at the end of the day,” Nimmo said. “It makes it really difficult. It’s not a fun part to go through and it’s not how you look at it.”

David Robertson, Mets bullpen bombed

Buck Showalter is always looking for answers in his enclosure.

Thursday night, the Mets’ offensive onslaught wasn’t enough to float another shaky outing into the bullpen. After racking up three straight outs between the eighth and ninth innings and a pair of missed close calls against Arcia, Robertson had a full count and threw a cutter into the area that the Braves shortstop fired over. the left field fence.

“I threw the ball where I wanted. It’s frustrating. He’s a good hitter,” Robertson said. “I really tried to get him to chase a few pitches earlier in the count, but I just couldn’t get him to really give me the swing and miss that I needed.”

That’s how things have gone throughout the series for the Mets bullpen.

Late in the sixth inning, Jeff Brigham, who was one of the team’s best high-leverage options, took a comeback from Austin Riley in the lower back. He did the next one, but Brooks Raley came on and allowed an RBI single to Eddie Rosario that brought the Braves down to 10-7.

Two innings later, Drew Smith’s struggles continued as he gave up a single to Riley before Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run homer to left field. The two earned runs came after Smith suffered the loss on Tuesday night after giving up the RBI single to Arcia.

Stephen Nogosek also gave up a solo home run late in the fifth.

Showalter has spent nearly all of his relief pitchers, calling on six of his eight options, but the Mets couldn’t close the door and may need to dip into their reserves ahead of their series with the Pirates.

“I was talking about it with Jeremy (Hefner) before we came out, trying to see how many innings we had tomorrow if we pushed him,” Showalter said, “but you really want to make sure you don’t have to push him because that we were about right now trying to stay away.”

The Mets bullpen ERA now sits at 4.32 22nd in MLB. Smith, Nogosek, Adam Ottavino, Dominic Leone and Tommy Hunter each have ERAs above 4.30.

Justin Verlander in search of coherence

Since opening with three combined earned runs in his first two starts, Justin Verlander’s last five outings have been one poor outing after every strong one.

Verlander allowed six earned runs in each of his starts against the Rays and Rockies, while adding two earned runs combined against the Guardians and Blue Jays. The Mets co-ace was coming off a 117-throw, eight-strikeout effort against the Blue Jays.

But he could not turn in a repeat performance. He gave up a two-run home run to Riley in the first inning and delivered four free passes, including a goal-laden walk to Ronald Acuna Jr., late in the third inning. It could have been worse had he not retired Matt Olson with the bases loaded to finish the third.

“Feast or famine it seems,” Verlander said. “Yeah, it’s (baffling). I’ve been working hard trying to get it to click. Every time I think I’ve found it, it’s going the other way. It’s really frustrating for me and for everyone, I’m sure. I just have to keep working for it.”

Verlander’s ERA hit a season high of 4.85.

His spotty performance came one night after Max Scherzer’s shaky performance when he allowed five earned runs on 11 hits in 5.2 innings. The Mets failed to get Scherzer and Verlander, who each hold record annual salaries of $43.3 million, to dominate at the top of the Mets rotation at the same time.

Francisco Alvarez deserves to be in the line-up

With Pete Alonso on the shelf with his wrist injury, Showalter opted to move Francisco Alvarez to designated hitter and No. 2 in the Mets roster against southpaw Strider on Thursday night.

The move paid off as the 21-year-old rookie continued to swing a hot bat in an unfamiliar role, with Omar Narvaez set up behind the plate.

This time, the Mets snatched a two-run home run from Strider on a fastball that narrowly sailed off the right-center field wall to give the Mets an 8-4 lead going into the top of the fourth inning.

Facing right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin, Alvarez threw a 416-foot high lead into the left-field seats to make it 10-6. It was the second multi-home run night of Alvarez’s career after netting a pair of solo shots in a loss to the Reds on May 9.

Alvarez is now tied with Francisco Lindor for second on the team with 11 home runs. Alonso leads the team and MLB with 22.