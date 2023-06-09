Rendering Tells the Early Story of Northgate Mall | Business





If the land records tell us anything, the founders of Northgate Mall were at least super ambitious. It was 1963 when the first three investors behind the project, Ison Fontenot, Dr. Daniel Voorheis and Joseph Angelle, first filed documents to form what was legally known as Northgate Shopping City. , according to court records. It was then that the first indoor shopping center in Lafayette was designed. They bought five acres later that year from Billeaud Development along what was called the Lafayette-Carencro Highway for $30,000, which would be nearly $300,000 in today’s dollars. They deposited $4,000 at the time and paid the rest in annual installments plus interest. However, at that time, the group had already signed its first tenant. National retailer Montgomery Ward had signed a 25-year lease just before purchasing the land to open a store on the property, records show. Others followed in the years that followed.

Other early leases went to FoodTown grocery store (which was terminated before the mall opened), a bank, JC Penney, Edison stores (parent company of many clothing brands), clothing retailer for women’s Lerners Shops, TG&Y, and men’s clothing company Schwob Manufacturing. These deals were all made before the mall officially opened in August 1969, according to reports. A report said it was the first regional mall closed between Houston and New Orleans, but may have overlooked the Bon Marche Mall in Baton Rouge, which reports say has opened its doors in 1960. A rendering filed in 1966 shows the upside-down L-shaped mall that stood for so many years until part of the south leg was demolished to make way for Home Depot and an addition was done at the east end years later.

JC Penney occupied the large space which was later the Albertsons supermarket but is now Willow Charter School, and a JC Penney Auto was where the Circle K convenience store/gas station is today. The Montgomery Ward store occupied the major part of what was demolished. The mall flourished even when the Acadiana Mall opened in Lafayette, but the demise likely began in the 1990s once people and shopping habits moved away from North Lafayette. In 1997, a Boston-based lender took possession of the property after it was foreclosed, and even then reported that it was 80% occupied with about 50 stores. Demolition started in 2002 for Home Depot and major retailers pulled out over time. Today, the mall is home to several independent startups led primarily by minority entrepreneurs. It is owned by a company registered in the name of Imad “Eddie” Hamdan and his brother-in-law, Ziad “Z” Mousa, both were longtime owners of the Brothers Food Mart chain of convenience stores in the New Orleans area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theadvocate.com/acadiana/news/business/northgate-mall-began-60-years-ago-with-3-men-4k-and-lots-of-retailer-interest/article_f60c98ce-05fa-11ee-bb52-3b19f2d0ba7c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos