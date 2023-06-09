Priyanka Chopra’s ethereal white look meets Zendaya’s fashion finesse in Rome | fashion trends





Priyanka Chopra, India’s beloved “desi girl”, continues to make her mark on the international stage, bringing immense pride to her home country. Recently, she was seen in Rome, attending the opening of the Bulgari hotel, and she looked stunning in an elegant white outfit. With her impeccable fashion sense and daring willingness to experiment, she has established herself as a truly global fashion icon. She was joined by popular Spider-Man actor Zendaya at the event, who also made a statement in a dazzling pantsuit. The two actresses were seen together at the Bulgari party. To learn more about their appearances, keep reading. (Also read: Did you love Priyanka Chopra’s black crop top and thigh-high slit skirt for the Beyonc concert in London? Here’s what it costs ) Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya in Rome, attending the opening of the Bulgari Hotel. (Instagram) Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White Dress at Bulgari Hotel Opening Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white gown, beaming with elegance in Rome. (Instagram) Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ recent fashion choices at the event caused a stir on social media, captivating audiences around the world. This time, her wardrobe embraced bold and playful elements, fearlessly showing a love for voluminous and extravagant styles. The actress opted for a breathtaking dress by Giambattista Valli Couture. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and dramatic full sleeves adorned with long feathers, creating a striking and theatrical look. The flared bottom featured a high slit and trailing train, evoking the image of a wealthy aristocrat gliding down her opulent marble hallway. To complete her ensemble, Priyanka accessorized a unique dark green necklace made up of multiple layers of green beads and a large pendant with intricate white and green detailing, accented by a silver circle in the center. When it comes to her makeup, the actress took a bold approach. She chose to enhance her eyes with brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and mascara to accentuate her lashes. Her cheeks were perfectly contoured and adorned with a hint of blush, while her lips sported a stunning burgundy shade of lipstick. As for her hair, the actress was in an mood, opting for a charming pigtail hairstyle with her gorgeous locks cascading over her shoulders. Meanwhile, Zendaya, the talented actress best known for her role in Euphoria, made a splash on the carpet. She exuded glamor and confidence in a black Valentino suit, which had a relaxed fit and was adorned with glistening iridescent sequins. Accompanied by her image architect, Law Roach, Zendaya completed her sparkling ensemble with a fishnet top adorned with reflective rhinestones and completed the look with pointed toe stilettos, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look. Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya were also seen at the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy last month. Where Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a coordinating hot pink outfit with a floral detail on her skirt. She paired it with a matching crop top and accessorized with a diamond choker and dangling earrings. Zendaya opted for classic Hollywood glamor with a black velvet dress that was cinched at the waist and a dramatic fishtail. She wore her hair up in a bun and adorned it with a serpentine Bulgari necklace, completing her look with dark lipstick and smoky eyes.

