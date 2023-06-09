Fashion
Dixie D’Amelio rocks WWHL’s Ariana Madix slutty funeral dress at FWRD opener
Dixie Damelio rocks THAT sl***y funeral dress of WWHL’s Ariana Madix while being joined by boyfriend Landon Barker and sister Charli at the opening of FWRD
Exactly three weeks after Ariana Madix wore what she called a “sl***y funeral dress” on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Dixie D’Amelio sported the same look.
The 21-year-old singer and TikTok star was spotted arriving at Kendall Jenner’s FWRD launch in West Hollywood on Thursday.
She was spotted alongside her 19-year-old sister, Charli D’Amelio, and Charli’s 19-year-old boyfriend, Landon Barker, arriving at the event.
Dixie also took to Instagram on Thursday to share more snaps of herself posing in the outfit, captioning it only with a faded pink emoji.
While she didn’t specifically mention Ariana Madix in her post, it was clearly a tribute to the Vanderpump Rules star, who was at the center of the ‘Scandoval’ controversy when her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval had an affair with her best friend Raquel Leviss.
Dixie’s outfit consists of a strapless black jumpsuit under a black lace sleeve that wraps around her body.
She accessorized with diamond studded earrings with her jet black hair tied back in two long braids that draped over her shoulders.
D’Amelio also sported a silver necklace while carrying a small black leather handbag for the outing.
The TikTok star completed her look with a pair of black platform pumps as she headed to the event.
She also posted a number of glamorous photos of herself in the outfit on Instagram, which were apparently taken by her sister Charli’s boyfriend, Landon Barker.
“Did you know I was the one behind the camera,” Barker commented on the post, which garnered several likes.
D’Amelio’s look replicated Ariana Madix’s appearance on an episode of WHHL with Andy Cohen ahead of Vanderpump Rules’ explosive season finale.
The reality star, 37, stunned in a sheer black dress she called her ‘burial slut’ look as she opened up about ex Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss.
Madix said she would never forgive the couple for their betrayal and called Sandoval’s apology “laughable”.
She accused Tom Schwartz of “actively participating in my downfall” by allegedly helping Sandoval cover up the affair.
Madix also confirmed that after years of speculation, Sandoval had in fact slept with the now infamous “Miami girl” early in their nine-year relationship.
Madix told host Andy Cohen that Sandoval’s inner circle lengths to pull the wool over his eyes were “cringe-worthy”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
