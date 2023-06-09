Mom and daughters wear wedding dresses to dinner

Call them restaurant breakers a mother and her six daughters are going viral for wearing their wedding dresses to dinner just because.

“We’ve decided that the most expensive dresses we own are worth wearing and enjoying for more than one day of our lives,” Alexis Houston captioned an Instagram video of her sisters, sisters-in-law, and mother. going to dinner dressed in their white robes. “We decided to make it an annual tradition.”

While visiting Studio 1A on Friday, June 9, the band told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that the plan is no longer just to make the wedding party an annual tradition, but “to do it every months,” especially after it was so well received both online and in person.

“Everyone (was like): What’s going on? You just got married? Where are your husbands? Can I take a picture with you?” Terri Bonin, the family matriarch, told Hoda, adding that “the questions were endless” on the band’s special night.

The video, with nearly half a million likes, shows the women and some of their babies visiting the True Food restaurant in Texas.

The wedding party consisted of Bonin and her daughters Madeleine, 28, Alexis, 25, Annalize, 23, and Kate, 18. Plus, Bonin’s stepdaughters, Hannah Joy, 26, and Sydnie, 25.

Bonin told TODAY his family eats dinner together every week.

“Once a week we have a family dinner where everyone…husbands and babies…come to my house,” she said. “And us girls like to be alone once a month… at home (or) outside (to do) different things.”

We are our support group so we meet once a week I don’t cook for them sometimes they bring stuff sometimes I cook but the main point is we are in community with each other, Bonin told Hoda .

We just want our children and my grandchildren to grow up together.

The women themselves have met monthly for dinner for the past four years.

The group decided to wear wedding dresses to dinner after seeing a similar video on social media.

“I was like, ‘we should do this’ and Alexis was like, ‘Let’s do this in public!'” Hannah Joy said.

Madeline agreed, saying, “We felt like we shouldn’t put on our dresses and sit at home. We should go out to dinner.”

Everyone approved. “I think we’re all a little wild and crazy when it comes to doing bold things,” Bonin explained.

Putting on wedding dresses was not comfortable at first.

“I knew my dress wouldn’t fit me,” Hannah Joy said. “I’m five months postpartum (so) I was a little hesitant. Alexa (is) also recently postpartum and we were nervous.”

“I didn’t expect to wear it again!” said Madeleine. “I hated my wedding dress. I ran away so I picked up the first thing I found.”

Bonin had misplaced her own wedding dress, so she improvised by wearing Sydnie’s ball gown.

“It worked,” Bonin said. “We were ready to do second-hand shopping.” Kate isn’t married so she bought a thrift store dress.

That day, the “bride” went to dinner in a 15-passenger van.

“It was like all those women in a clown car with their wedding dresses on!” remembers Sydnie.

At the restaurant, the band asked the valet to take their picture while fans took theirs.

The dinner was sentimental, especially for Bonin.

“Seeing them in their dresses, I was flooded with so many memories and everything that has happened since their marriage,” she said. “It was surreal…they are so beautiful. Who cares if you fit in your dress or not? We did life. We had babies! I think it had more emotion for me than I expected.

“Each of them is unique and special and they support each other, and I love that my girls are best friends,” Bonin added.

The women plan to recreate the night this time, including an additional generation: Bonin’s mother.