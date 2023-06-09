Fashion
Mom and daughters wear wedding dresses to dinner
Call them restaurant breakers a mother and her six daughters are going viral for wearing their wedding dresses to dinner just because.
“We’ve decided that the most expensive dresses we own are worth wearing and enjoying for more than one day of our lives,” Alexis Houston captioned an Instagram video of her sisters, sisters-in-law, and mother. going to dinner dressed in their white robes. “We decided to make it an annual tradition.”
While visiting Studio 1A on Friday, June 9, the band told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that the plan is no longer just to make the wedding party an annual tradition, but “to do it every months,” especially after it was so well received both online and in person.
“Everyone (was like): What’s going on? You just got married? Where are your husbands? Can I take a picture with you?” Terri Bonin, the family matriarch, told Hoda, adding that “the questions were endless” on the band’s special night.
The video, with nearly half a million likes, shows the women and some of their babies visiting the True Food restaurant in Texas.
The wedding party consisted of Bonin and her daughters Madeleine, 28, Alexis, 25, Annalize, 23, and Kate, 18. Plus, Bonin’s stepdaughters, Hannah Joy, 26, and Sydnie, 25.
Bonin told TODAY his family eats dinner together every week.
“Once a week we have a family dinner where everyone…husbands and babies…come to my house,” she said. “And us girls like to be alone once a month… at home (or) outside (to do) different things.”
We are our support group so we meet once a week I don’t cook for them sometimes they bring stuff sometimes I cook but the main point is we are in community with each other, Bonin told Hoda .
We just want our children and my grandchildren to grow up together.
The women themselves have met monthly for dinner for the past four years.
The group decided to wear wedding dresses to dinner after seeing a similar video on social media.
“I was like, ‘we should do this’ and Alexis was like, ‘Let’s do this in public!'” Hannah Joy said.
Madeline agreed, saying, “We felt like we shouldn’t put on our dresses and sit at home. We should go out to dinner.”
Everyone approved. “I think we’re all a little wild and crazy when it comes to doing bold things,” Bonin explained.
Putting on wedding dresses was not comfortable at first.
“I knew my dress wouldn’t fit me,” Hannah Joy said. “I’m five months postpartum (so) I was a little hesitant. Alexa (is) also recently postpartum and we were nervous.”
“I didn’t expect to wear it again!” said Madeleine. “I hated my wedding dress. I ran away so I picked up the first thing I found.”
Bonin had misplaced her own wedding dress, so she improvised by wearing Sydnie’s ball gown.
“It worked,” Bonin said. “We were ready to do second-hand shopping.” Kate isn’t married so she bought a thrift store dress.
That day, the “bride” went to dinner in a 15-passenger van.
“It was like all those women in a clown car with their wedding dresses on!” remembers Sydnie.
“It was like all those women in a clown car with their wedding dresses on!”
At the restaurant, the band asked the valet to take their picture while fans took theirs.
The dinner was sentimental, especially for Bonin.
“Seeing them in their dresses, I was flooded with so many memories and everything that has happened since their marriage,” she said. “It was surreal…they are so beautiful. Who cares if you fit in your dress or not? We did life. We had babies! I think it had more emotion for me than I expected.
“Each of them is unique and special and they support each other, and I love that my girls are best friends,” Bonin added.
The women plan to recreate the night this time, including an additional generation: Bonin’s mother.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/parents/moms/mom-daughters-viral-wedding-dress-restaurant-rcna88385
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ajinkya Rahane completes 5000 runs in Test cricket, becomes 13th Indian to achieve the feat | Cricket news
- Mom and daughters wear wedding dresses to dinner
- How to revoke access to third-party apps from your Google Account
- Donald Trump charged in classified documents case – NBC4 Washington
- Foreign Media Highlight Jokowi’s ‘Cawe-Cawe’ in 2024 Presidential Election
- Canada caught up in US-China maritime tensions
- Dajaz DeFrand reaches NCAA final in women’s 100 meters
- Cowboy e-bike now has Google Maps built-in
- Global Study Provides High-Quality Data to Improve Treatment of Newborns with Sepsis
- The tremors of the earthquake were felt in Assam
- Palestinian Authority president to visit China next week
- Tamil actor and director Saran Raj, who worked under Vetrimaaran, dies in a car crash