Judge Tamra wore a black dress with sheer detailing during WWHL





After taking a two-year hiatus The Real Housewives of Orange CountyTamra Judge finally made her highly anticipated return to the OG series in the Season 17 premiere. And in honor of her epic comeback, the RHOC The woman stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse for the June 7 episode of What’s Happening Live With Andy Cohenwhere she left viewers in awe as she stunned in a sparkling sheer gown serving as arguably one of her most risque looks. Tamra Judges WWHL Black Sheer Embellished Dress For Tamra WWHL appearance, she dazzled in a long-sleeved black sheer dress with silver embellishments. She paired the stunning head-to-toe number with chunky silver Saint Laurent heels and spiced up her ensemble with diamond drop earrings and multiple rings, courtesy of Nicole Rose Kopelman. It feels good to be home in the [Watch What Happen Live!] Clubhouse, Tamra lovingly captioned a Instagram post of herself in the outfit. While all eyes were on Tamras’ outfit, the blonde beauty didn’t miss her glam either, tapping Bravolebrity’s beloved makeup artist Pricilla Di Stasio for the light pink lip, bronzed cheeks and shimmering eyes. Tamra also relied on a celebrity hairstylist Jules Michelwho styled her luscious locks in a sexy wavy ponytail. In all honesty, Tamra’s striking look was a hit and we’re not the only ones raving about it! In fact, a few Bravolebs expressed their love for her sultry cut and showed some love for her return to RHOC. Taking to Tamras Instagram, her cast member Shannon Storms Beador commented, You are beautiful amiga and you rocked it tonight!!! While The Real Housewives of Atlantas ShereWhitfield wrote, Welcome back queen of OC. What has Tamra been up to lately? Sure, Tamra has been spicing things up in her fashion lately, but the RHOC mum also made big changes to her kitchen. Recently, Tamra invited BravoTV.com for a tour of her Covenant Hills home, which included a look at her fully remodeled kitchen. It’s been a long time since you’ve visited this house, and let me tell you: there have been a lot of changes, Tamra said of her house. One of the changes she reveled in was her kitchen island getting a facelift. The kitchen literally had two islands. Remember, both islands were here? she said pointing to the beautiful space. GOOD, [we] got rid of those [and] put in a big island. The new island has a sparkling porcelain counter. To see all the new additions in Tamras’ home, check out the full house tour by by clicking here.

