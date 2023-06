Derek Guy is a menswear blogger with over 299,000 Twitter followers.

His tirade against low-rise pants has gone viral on the app with over 2.5 million views.

He encouraged men to ditch the outdated style and embrace the high waist.



A menswear expert has exposed the pitfalls of low-rise pants in a lengthy Twitter thread, calling on viewers to embrace high-waisted style instead. On June 6, the menswear writer Derek Guy job a tweet which began in all caps, imploring viewers to consider high-waisted pants, a lower-rise garment that sits above the hips at the waist. dude derek (@dieworkwear) June 6, 2023 In the post, which received more than 2.5 million views and 12,100 likes, Guy, who has just under 300,000 subscribers, wrote that he was generally aimed at “guys who are obsessed with menswear”. . to be “controversial” in 2023. In two further tweets, he wrote that the low-rise pants style was originally designed for “thin models”, but even “thin guys” were wearing them incorrectly in a “really bland way” that elongates the torso and seems to shorten the legs. dude derek (@dieworkwear) June 6, 2023 Instead, through a series of 16 tweets, Guy made the case for high-waisted pants and how the style could work on different body types. The menswear expert addressed a number of negative stereotypes about high-waisted pants, such as the idea that they weren’t coolwere for older menOr did not work on larger body types, alongside images of models that contradicted those assumptions. dude derek (@dieworkwear) June 6, 2023 The initial tweet received over 3,600 bookmarks, suggesting viewers were inspired or at least intrigued by the advice, and over 267 quote-tweets, including many show users posing in their own high-waisted pants as they wrote, they agreed with the sartorial sentiment. Guy continued the thread with a list of recommendations on how people could pair high-waisted pants with different shirts in the summer, and specific brands to consider. Throughout the thread, he also reminded people to ultimately “wear what they want” and not “dress according to trends,” but encouraged people to try the pants. “If you haven’t thought about high waisted pants yet, I think you should give them a shot,” he wrote. According to his bio on Twitter, Guy is the editor of the men’s style website Put thisand wrote about “classic menswear and semi-casual attire” for the fashion blog Die, Workwear. On TikTok, men seem to be taking their pants more seriously in recent months, often going viral as they ditch dated tights like skinny jeans, and highlight the fashionable alternatives they wear instead. For more stories like this, check out Insider’s digital literacy team coverage here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/fashion-expert-implored-viewers-embrace-high-waist-trousers-viral-tweet-2023-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

