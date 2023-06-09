VLCC to acquire men’s grooming brand D2C Ustraa through strategic merger





Beauty and skincare company VLCC is acquiring men’s grooming brand Ustraa through a combination of secondary buyout and share swap, the company announced on Friday. After the merger, VLCC will make new investments to accelerate the growth of Ustraa, a brand owned by Happily Unmarried Marketing, the company said in a press release. The acquisition marks VLCC’s foray into men’s specialty grooming and enhances new-era digital commerce and product innovation capabilities for the platform, the company said. Ustraa founders Rahul Anand and Rajat Tuli will continue to lead the growth of D2C brands and drive VLCC direct-to-consumer gaming. Current Ustraa investors InfoEdge, 360 One (formerly IIFL Ventures) and Wipro will become shareholders of VLCC. Vikas Gupta, Managing Director of VLCC, said: This acquisition marks VLCC’s foray into the men’s grooming market and our aim is to accelerate Ustraas’ growth journey by leveraging our pan-Horizontal offline distribution. -Indian. He added that VLCC’s existing product businesses will leverage Ustraas’ technology and digital experience to expand into new era commerce. Founded in 2015 by Rahul Anand and Rajat Tuli, Ustraa sells perfumes, hair care, facial and beard care products and had 2.2 million customers on its app, the statement said. The management of VLCCs, supported by Carlyle globally, brings the resources that can allow us to significantly grow our brand and expand the product line, said Rahul Anand and Rajat Tuli, founders of Ustraa, in a joint statement. Trilegal and KPMG advised VLCC on the acquisition. EY acted as exclusive financial advisor to Happily Unmarried and its investors. InfoEdge’s Sanjeev Bikhchandani, which has invested in Zomato and Policybazaar, said synergies could be exploited with the VLCC-Ustraa merger. Late last year, global investment firm Carlyle announced a strategic partnership with VLCC by acquiring a majority stake in the company. Global private equity funds Carlyles have previously invested in consumer and retail brands such as Beautycounter, Every Man Jack and Delhivery, among others. VLCC, founded by Vandana and Mukesh Luthra, sells skincare, beauty and wellness products, as well as wellness and beauty management services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/cons-products/fashion-/-cosmetics-/-jewellery/vlcc-to-acquire-d2c-mens-grooming-brand-ustraa-through-strategic-merger/articleshow/100881160.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos