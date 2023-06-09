Meet the Designers Fashion Show shines a light on underrepresented groups





The San Diego Diverse Business Association presented a two-day fashion event May 26-27 at the Balboa Park Club Ballroom. This Meet the Designers fashion show was a way for underrepresented groups in the fashion community to showcase their collections for a chance to gain visibility and economic growth. Attendees had the opportunity to virtually meet the top seven designers on Friday, hearing about their latest projects and asking questions. On Saturday, the live fashion show showcased the latest trends from these talented designers. The guest listened to a Ukrainian band named U3Zub as he shopped at the vendor stalls set up around the room. SDDBA President Ena Walters was on hand to greet everyone. The afternoon emcee was talk show host Brandee J. The DJ providing the tunes for the event was JG. The show started with Nina Cicolo, who served as the first designer at San Diego Fashion Week 2022. Most of the collection was red and black with a touch of white showing sophisticated style. Next comes Jenneva Borboa with her elegant bridal collections. Models came in all lengths, from short to long, with delicate lace and beautiful bows in all sizes. The Black Rac took to the runway in sleek sequin dresses. One of the standouts was a dazzling long black and white dress, which caused the audience to cheer, Ooh la la. Following this, Baza Couture walked the runway in beautiful colors of tangerine, purple and hot pink. Baza Couture was named Best Designer of the Year at FWSD in 2017. Midtrovert featured avant-garde designs. Nea Eshe showed beautifully colored feathered creations that reflected her culture. The unique designs were out of this world. The finale ended with elaborate fashions from Kenneth Barlis who was competing in the 19th season of Project Runway. It is known for its affordable luxury. Attendees were able to spend time shopping after the show. SDDBA is a non-profit organization that supports small fashion design businesses owned by women, minorities, LGBTQIA+ people and fashion designers. Organizing is about uplifting and empowering people. For more information, visit https://sd-dba.org. EVENTS TO COME Thursday, July 20 Her Universe Fashion Show at Comic-Con at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel. They are featured by Hot Topic and Disney. Starts at 6 p.m. and is free for San Diego Comic-Con attendees. July 27-29, San Diego Swim Week Check out the location schedule at SanDiegoSwimWeek.com. Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally acclaimed couture milliner based in the San Diego area. Learn more about our hat designer, teacher and blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sdnews.com/meet-the-designers-fashion-show-highlights-underrepresented-groups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos