Fashion
Seiya Suzuki pitches Shohei Ohtani in hilarious fashion
Seiya Suzuki has made no secret of the fact that he will do his best to recruit superstar Shohei Ohtani to Chicago.
Before the Cubs-Angels series finale in Anaheim on Thursday night, Suzuki stepped out onto the outfield grass and continued his throw at his countryman.
Suzuki mimicked a fishing move, trying to “rewind” Ohtani.
He also pointed his Cubs hat as he continued his conversation with the Angels DH/pitcher.
Cubs in Anaheim!
Show: https://t.co/kWUzzUkVyY pic.twitter.com/9IFUZReHaz
— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 9, 2023
The two-way star is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 campaign and will undoubtedly win the biggest contract in baseball history and possibly in American sports history.
Ohtani, who turns 29 next month, came into play Thursday with 16 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .902 OPS offensively while sporting a 5-2 record, 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 71 innings. as a starting pitcher.
He won the AL MVP award in 2021 when he hit 46 homers, hit 100 runs, scored 103 runs and also won 9 games with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts on the mound.
Suzuki is under contract with the Cubs until the 2026 season and would certainly like to face Ohtani on a daily basis.
Clearly, the Cubs won’t be the only team bidding for Ohtani’s services in free agency this winter. Every team would love to have the baseball unicorn.
For more on how Ohtani would fit in with the Cubs next season, check out our daydream session on “Cubs Live!” Tuesday and our discussion of the Cubs’ latest weekly podcast:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.marqueesportsnetwork.com/seiya-suzuki-makes-his-pitch-to-shohei-ohtani-in-hilarious-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Disney’s Hotstar offers free mobile cricket streaming in India to take on Reliance’s JioCinema
- Seiya Suzuki pitches Shohei Ohtani in hilarious fashion
- Specs and Software May Help Break VR’s Curse
- Cancer survivors experiencing functional limitations have doubled in the last 20 years
- Imran Khan says the stage is set for his ‘court-martial’
- Potential of AI in improving India’s tech ecosystem is vast: PM Modi
- Roots and Good Times actor John Amos hospitalized WSB-TV Channel 2
- Three Hokies invited to US Women’s U20 National Team tryouts
- What to Pack for a Beach Vacation
- Waiting for Farage. Why is Reform Britain unable to break through despite Tory problems?
- Jalen Hurts moves on; Will James Harden move?
- #Miami Tech Shines at Madrid South Summit Conference