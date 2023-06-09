Seiya Suzuki pitches Shohei Ohtani in hilarious fashion

Seiya Suzuki has made no secret of the fact that he will do his best to recruit superstar Shohei Ohtani to Chicago.

Before the Cubs-Angels series finale in Anaheim on Thursday night, Suzuki stepped out onto the outfield grass and continued his throw at his countryman.

Suzuki mimicked a fishing move, trying to “rewind” Ohtani.

He also pointed his Cubs hat as he continued his conversation with the Angels DH/pitcher.

The two-way star is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 campaign and will undoubtedly win the biggest contract in baseball history and possibly in American sports history.

Ohtani, who turns 29 next month, came into play Thursday with 16 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .902 OPS offensively while sporting a 5-2 record, 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 71 innings. as a starting pitcher.

He won the AL MVP award in 2021 when he hit 46 homers, hit 100 runs, scored 103 runs and also won 9 games with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts on the mound.

Suzuki is under contract with the Cubs until the 2026 season and would certainly like to face Ohtani on a daily basis.

Clearly, the Cubs won’t be the only team bidding for Ohtani’s services in free agency this winter. Every team would love to have the baseball unicorn.

