I wore the same dress for 100 days straight





For those who don’t read the SLES Times, we share an article from the digital publication Storm Lake Elementary about third grade teacher Molly Ellis who wore the same dress for 100 days straight. Tornado reporter and fourth-grade student Nora Brostad conducted the exclusive interview with Molly, leaving us wishing she worked for the Storm Lake Times Pilot. She’s a great interviewer because she was able to feed off of Miss Ellis’ answers and ask relevant questions on the fly, said Ashley Brock, newspaper advisor and Grade 3-5 challenge teacher. Nora has practically run this journal since day one. She is so thirsty for this job! As it turns out, plenty of media covered the challenge from Portland, Oregon-based company Wool&. The basic idea is that women who wear the same wool and merino dress for 100 days and document it with daily photos get a $100 voucher for a new one. Specifically, they suggest the dress be worn for at least eight hours a day. The company touts the odor-fighting nature of its fabric. I tend to get hot easily, but it’s supposed to regulate your body temperature, Molly told us. She found this statement to be true. Another selling point is durability. Less water and detergent is needed when clothes are washed less often. Molly washed her sleeveless black A-line dress every two or three weeks, and after that she cleaned the stains. The fabric held up without pilling or warping, so now she’s a fan. With her $100 voucher, she bought a second Wool& dress, this time choosing a purple hue. As Nora discovered, Molly is always looking for new challenges. Looks like she found one. She rides RAGBRAI this summer for the first time.

