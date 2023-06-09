Lee Vinh-Khuat of Men’s Folio Vietnam at the forefront of Vietnamese fashion

For Lee Vinh-Khuat, editor-in-chief of Men’s Folio Vietnam, an illustrious career in the world of fashion magazines began without hesitation. Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fashion, landing his first job as a stylist’s assistant, producer, fashion editor, then fashion director, almost ten years of experience working for well-known international fashion titles like F Fashion , Style, Heritage Fashion, and Harper’s Bazaar have been valuable stepping stones that have led him to become one of the biggest and most influential names in the Vietnamese fashion scene.

Read on to find out his thoughts on his journey to leadership, witness the exciting blossoming of the Vietnamese fashion scene, and all the up-and-coming Vietnamese designers on his radar.

Hi Lee! Can you tell us a bit about what you do?

Hello Men’s Folio Singapore! My name is Khuat Nang Vinh (Lee Vinh-Khuat) and I am the editor of Men’s Folio Vietnam. Currently, I hold the position of editor-in-chief at Men’s Folio Vietnam and I am also responsible for content creation at LUXUO Media.

What’s it like to be the head of Mens Folio Vietnam? How has it grown since its launch during the pandemic?

Men’s Folio Vietnam initially had a relatively small team of around five employees, but the number has since quadrupled and is expected to continue growing in the future. Moreover, we have established partnerships with international collaborators from various regions such as Europe, Asia and America. These achievements testify to the exceptional efforts made by the entire management team of Men’s Folio Vietnam.

In terms of work principles, I prioritize the development of individuals and foster a spirit of cooperation based on the win-win principle. When someone presents a revolutionary idea or encounters a difficult problem, I actively listen and engage in constructive dialogue. I believe that personal growth is inseparable from professional growth. At present, the team of Men’s Folio Vietnam is made up of both experienced people and new faces. However, the opportunity to meet and work with each member of the team has been a huge blessing to me. Throughout life, we meet people who cross our path, some motivate us, others teach us valuable lessons and some demonstrate the endless possibilities life has in store for us. I firmly believe that behind Men’s Folio Vietnam is a team brimming with enthusiasm and passion for the industry.

Watching my colleagues evolve and mature day after day, venturing fearlessly to gain experience and constantly give the best of themselves in their work fills me with immense pride. I am convinced that they are gradually becoming inspired individuals. As a leader, my style revolves around being a good listener and understanding person, putting the needs of those I work with first.

Where do you think Mens Folio Vietnam fits in the Vietnamese fashion scene? What did the title bring to the scene?

Men’s Folio has been a pioneer of innovation and development in Singapore for 26 years and has expanded its presence in various countries in Asia. In 2023, Men’s Folio Vietnam celebrates its third anniversary on the Vietnamese market. Although it is the newest fashion title to hit the market, it has quickly charted its own course, becoming one of the leading fashion and lifestyle publications and trendsetters for Vietnamese men. In addition, it has fostered a community that brings together individuals from the younger generation, characterized by modernity and aesthetics (new-money).

Men’s Folio Vietnam’s achievements include significant growth in annual retail sales of publications, successful collaborations with many new brands and a diverse audience. We are extremely grateful for the trust placed in us by our faithful companions and readers who have constantly supported and followed the activities of our publication.

Throughout our journey to establish a strong presence in the local fashion market, Men’s Folio Vietnam places great importance on community development. We aspire to contribute to the country’s fashion, art and culture market by delivering projects of the highest quality and aesthetic appeal. Some of our notable flagship events include ‘N Concept’, an exhibition event which celebrates and promotes street culture, as well as the ‘MALE ICON AWARDS’, an annual awards ceremony which honors people who have brought a significant contribution to the industry. These events are the highlights of our annual calendar.



How does the Vietnamese fashion scene compare to the global scene? What are the similarities and differences?

I would like to use the word “thriving” to describe the current Vietnamese fashion and luxury market. Over the past five years, the national fashion and luxury market has made significant progress. Major global brands have made bold investments in the Vietnamese market, while domestic fashion brands have expanded their international export business models. In addition, the main market players have welcomed a new generation of very promising young people into their management apparatus. Renowned names in the Vietnamese fashion industry have gradually made a bold impression on the international stage. For example, designer Cong Tri has created costumes for music superstars such as Beyonc, Adele, Katy Perry and Rihanna, and appeared at New York Fashion Week. Fashion influencers like Chau Bui and Quynh Anh Shyn achieved the highest total media value in the 2023 Fall-Winter Fashion Week.

While Vietnam’s fashion and luxury market is still relatively young compared to the global scene, there is no denying that domestic brands and consumers are rapidly catching up with international trends and fashion movements. Professionals working in the fashion industry in Vietnam aspire to create a fashion and entertainment industry on par with neighboring countries in the region. To achieve this, it is crucial to establish strong links between individuals and businesses, to foster an active competitive market and to ensure sustainable development. These similarities and differences highlight the distinctive characteristics of the Vietnamese fashion and luxury market from the global landscape.

What is the main difference between the consumption behavior of the Vietnamese and that of other Southeast Asian markets?

Vietnam currently ranks 3rd in the world in terms of the growth rate of the super-rich, positioning our country as a potential market for the luxury industry. Many modern Vietnamese businessmen have developed a fondness for collecting watches, supercars, and acquiring high-end real estate. The demand for luxury goods among Vietnamese, ranging from real estate and luxury cars to fine dining, is gradually increasing. Luxury brands recognize Vietnam as a potential market with growing demand and a rising class in emerging economies.

However, it is important to note that high-end fashion consumption in Vietnam is not proportionally high. In reality, the population of super-rich individuals remains a minority among the nearly 100 million people in Vietnam. On average, only 15 out of 100 people own high fashion items. In my opinion, this gap represents the biggest difference in consumption behavior between Vietnamese people and neighboring countries such as Singapore, Thailand and China. As Vietnam is still a developing country, per capita income has not yet reached levels that would allow the majority of the population to afford high fashion items. Therefore, many people still prefer the mass fashion options offered by brands like UNIQLO, H&M and Zara.

Where do you think the real fashion capital of Vietnam is?

In Vietnam, Hanoi is the city with the highest concentration of luxury fashion stores, offering a plethora of options for high-end fashion lovers. On the other hand, Ho Chi Minh City takes the lead in terms of fashion activities, bustling with a vibrant fashion scene and hosting numerous fashion events and shows..

Where is the best place to shop in Vietnam?

Saigon Center and REX Arcade in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Trang Tien Plaza in Hanoi, are renowned destinations for high-end fashion shopping in Vietnam. These establishments offer a wide selection of luxury brands and meet the most demanding tastes of fashion enthusiasts.

For those looking to check out local fashion, The New Play Ground and Ton That Thiep Apartment are great places to shop. These places provide opportunities to discover unique and emerging local designers, showcasing the creativity and talent of the Vietnamese fashion scene.

What are the up-and-coming Vietnamese designers to watch?

Freddy Nguyen’s Hudb+, Nguyen Minh Duc’s DUC Studio and Quach Dac Thang’s La Lune are three up-and-coming designer brands that I really like right now.

Last but not least number one song repeating this year (so far)?

Break My Soul by the one and only Beyoncé!





