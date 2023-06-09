Walmart Summer Dresses for Women Over 50 – Under $40 – 50 IS NOT OLD

I believe in looking your best, even on a limited budget. I shopped at thrift stores, garage sales, and wore second-hand clothes from my fashionable older cousins. But these sources aren’t consistent, and I couldn’t rely on them to get the latest trends. Walmart solved my dilemma because I can always find beautiful and affordable fashion there. Here are 7 Walmart summer dresses for women over 50 that will blow your mind!

Walmart Dresses for Women Over 50 – A Midi Shirt Dress

Your mouth just opened? Mine did the minute I saw this gorgeous Short Sleeve Belted Midi Shirt Dress. I love shirt dresses because they are a classic style that you can wear for years.

The orange and pink color combination is a winner! You would never think orange and pink would go well together, but it certainly does. This dress hits me just below the knee, so for you guys who don’t like to show off a lot of leg; this is the dress for you.

Details are usually how you can spot a cheap garment. The belt button detail in the back is a detail that enhances this dress and makes it look more expensive than it is.

This 100% cotton dress will keep you cool this summer, and these Puffy sandals with short heel will keep your feet comfortable. I was pleasantly surprised at the comfort level of these sandals, especially since I don’t normally like a strap around the ankle. These fit me very well and don’t tug or tug on my leg.

Walmart casual dresses for women over 50

Cute and adorable, this Navy gingham ruffled neck dress with flutter sleeves is perfect for summer! I took this dress with me to wear to my granddaughter’s ballet recital. I ended up not wearing it since my mom was wearing navy gingham pants. We decided not to look like twins. Lol!

I couldn’t help but twirl in this dress! I love that the dress has pockets and the little collar and ruffled sleeves are so feminine.

This is the length of dresses my husband likes to see me wear. I bet this won’t surprise most of you; does your husband feel the same? The medium fits me very well and is very spacious.

Walmart Dress Trends for Women Over 50

The Coastal Grandma trend is still going strong this year. Dressing up in cool, comfy, and stylish clothes for a beach vacation is the whole vibe, and this dress is perfect.

I already have this Double weave sleeveless dress in white, and I also took the pink version. These dresses are flying off the shelves and are limited in size.

This dress hits me just above my knee; however, the dress is a bit longer in the back. I took a large size because the white was doubled. But, the pink isn’t as thick and doesn’t seem to be lined, so I probably could have worn a medium.

Walmart Concert-Ready Dresses for Women Over 50

The first thing I thought when I saw this dress was… “Wouldn’t it be cute to wear to a music festival or a concert”?

Joe and I aren’t usually concert goers, but I’d love to go to a country music festival just to be able to wear this dress with cute little white slippers. Lol!

Look at this pretty floral garden print! It’s super cute and feminine, and the little flutter sleeve adds to the vibe. There is a small snap closure to help the v-neck stay in place and not expose more than we would like. The braided belt is old, but here is a similar one you might like.

Cute and seductive Walmart dresses for women over 50

I can’t wait to wear this dress for an evening look. Without even asking, I know this will be a husband approved dress!!!

I added this Blue Hobo handbag which I bought back in the spring. It’s the perfect size to fit over my shoulder, and it holds all my essentials. The bag is also available in black and camel, and it costs less than $30!

I love the tropical print on this shirt dress! The dress would be great for taking on a beach vacation. You could also wear this dress to a lunch date or to the movies, but I would probably add a denim jacket or light cardigan to keep warm. Restaurants and cinemas are notorious for being cold.

Espadrilles are the shoes I think of when I think of summer. Well, those and flip flops. Lol! I love the neutral color of these sneakers, but the back zipper is what I love the most. With the back zipper, you don’t have to struggle with buckles, and that’s huge in my book!

Walmart beach-ready dresses for women over 50

This colorful swing dress could also fit into the Coastal Grandma category.

The flowing design of the swing dress will keep you cool even in the heat of the day. This dress is cute from the front, but wait until you see the back.

I love the cross ties in the back, and they would have looked even better if I had tied them at the shoulder.

Here is a closer view of the scratches. Look at all the beautiful colors that are perfect for summer.

Walmart dresses for women over 50

This dress makes a statement!!! I couldn’t help but think of Princess Diana’s revenge dress when I saw it. It’s not black, but it would still work to make someone regret their decision.

Again, here is a pink and orange dress that looks fabulous. This dress has wide straps so you can wear your normal bra without any problems. This is a simple A-line dress, but the colorblock style adds an element of sophistication.

There is a small peephole at the back and a hook and eye closure.

