How fast and cheap fashion is polluting the planet





Comment this story Comment The business model known as fast fashion has proven itself. Clothing manufacturers create new styles in a shorter and shorter cycle, offering them at such low prices, such as $5 for a shirt or $20 for a pair of jeans, that consumers buy more and more items, sometimes only wearing them a few times. But there is a dark side: the boom in clothing production has increased carbon emissions and other ecological damage, and generated huge clothing waste. Some consumers say they would rather buy clothes made with less harm to the environment, and brands in the $1.5 trillion fashion industry are starting to commit to producing so-called sustainable fashion. Even so, fast fashion continues to grow unabated. 1. How do clothes harm the environment? In China and the developing countries where most clothing is produced, energy is often generated from dirty fuels like coal. Often, each step of the assembly process takes place in a different country, which increases transport emissions. In total, textile production, dominated by clothing, generates up to 8% of global carbon emissions, according to the United Nations, exceeding the impact of shipping and international flights combined. Polyester and cotton make up 85% of all clothing, and both are harsh on the planet in many ways. Most polyester is made from crude oil. Chemical dyes are often added to the fabric, which can contaminate ground water. When polyester and nylon garments are washed, they expel particles that contaminate wastewater. Cotton is thirsty: Producing just one T-shirt requires enough water to sustain one person for three years. 2. What is the problem with clothing waste? Over the past two decades, clothing production has roughly doubled, while the world’s population has increased by around 30%. This means people are buying more clothes and using them for shorter periods of time. More clothes than ever are being thrown away, by both consumers and fast fashion sellers, who often discard unsold goods to make way for new designs. Most used clothing is not collected for recycling or reuse, leaving much of it to be sent to landfills or incinerated, which releases carbon. As clothing is dyed and chemically treated, it accounts for approximately 22% of hazardous waste worldwide. 3. What is sustainable fashion? It’s a movement to make the fashion industry more environmentally friendly by changing the way clothes are designed, made, transported, used and thrown away. Proponents say that if clothing manufacturers were forced to bear the cost of cleaning after them, they would adopt cleaner practices. Among the practices promoted by advocates: closer integration between the design and manufacturing phases, which often occur on different continents. It could make fabric cutting more precise and reduce textile waste. Clothing brands are feeling the pressure and have started citing the burgeoning popularity of sustainable fashion as a risk to their business. They also make changes. Adidas AG said around 96% of the polyester used in 2022 came from recycled materials. Hugo Boss AG said 93% of its cotton was purchased from more sustainable sources in 2022; for Gap Inc., that number was 81%. Burberry Group, H&M Hennes & Mauritz and Levi Strauss & Co. are moving towards plant-based alternatives to chemical dyes. Many small manufacturers of sustainable fashion hawker clothing have entered the market in recent years, exploring the potential of leather made from fungi and even algae to reduce the impact of discarded clothing. 4. Is recycling or reuse a solution? Yes and no. Most clothes can be at least partially recycled, but the process has its own environmental costs. For example, fiber blends must be separated using an energy-intensive process. Even after separation, only about 20% of the material can be mixed with so-called virgin polyester or cotton to make a new garment. In the United States, only about 15% of textiles, including clothing, are recycled or reused. Western countries have long exported their textile waste to developing countries for reuse, mainly in Africa, but these countries are accepting less now. Regulators in parts of the United States and Europe are considering charging fashion companies a fee based on the amount of clothing they produce, as battery and mattress makers sometimes do, with the profits being donated to recycling programs. 5. Does it all make a difference? Not yet. Better practices still do not compensate for the negative effects of the rapid growth of the industry, which is expected to reach more than 100 million tons of clothing and footwear purchased each year by 2030. Retailers such as Shein Group, H&M, Zara and Boohoo Group have been chastised by consumers, activists and officials for their growing climate, water and plastic pollution footprint and for greenwashing, or for misleading consumers about their environmental impact. Some industry solutions raise new issues: growing organic cotton reduces exposure to toxins, but it uses a lot more water. And even the most adamant proponents of a shift to slow fashion recognize that little change is possible without a radical shift in consumer habits. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/energy/2023/06/09/fast-fashion-s-environmental-impact-in-2023-explained/bea0517c-06dc-11ee-b74a-5bdd335d4fa2_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos