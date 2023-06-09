Fashion
Hyperion ends the season in royal mode
Ian Hauer’s new play call me sister began its brief weekend run at the Ivy Tech Auditorium in Noblesville on Thursday with a world premiere. Hauer wears two hats for the production, having also taken on the direction of his play. The results of both her efforts are quite remarkable, as evidenced by Ms. K and my Wednesday night viewing.
Based on historical fact, Hauer’s screenplay examines the relationship over time of two of England’s most renowned monarchs, 16th-century Queens Mary and Elizabeth. He imagines the alignments and conflicts of these two half-sisters who were both sired by Henry VIII, beginning with the time when they were both part of the court of their younger half-brother King Edward, Lady Mary and Lady Elizabeth.
After Edward dies aged 16 from ill health (ending his seven-year reign), he leaves his cousin Lady Jane Gray as heir to the crown, having been so advised by his regent’s council to to maintain the Protestant faith in place. Mary is Catholic and seeing the opportunity to put her faith first, walks with her followers and takes her rightful stand. A conflict arises between the sisters since Elizabeth is Protestant and therefore cannot fully trust the new queen.
The script is well done, with an almost BBC/PBS feel in many scenes and a lot of the dialogue (not a bad thing for this type of subject). The story progresses through the stages of the sibling relationship, highlighting their diverse personalities and perspectives, and providing audiences with fast-paced, thoughtful intrigue and dialogue to feast on.
There are few light moments, but this is not a light game. Its meat is in the spiritual conflict that existed after Henry, when the country became a bloody mess of accusations and repercussions. (A scene that shows a vengeful Bloody Mary about to cut off the head of a terrified Lady Jane is as far as the play’s action gets in this case.)
The many roles required here (17) are produced by a surprisingly talented and well-prepared cast, led by Duana Menefee as Mary and Becky Larson as Elizabeth. Mrs. Menefee’s Mary is a strong female presence everywhere, whether protecting her sister at Edward’s court, harassing her servant (Emily Hauer), dominating her husband King Philip II (Jason Hilger) or cruelly threatening Lady Jane (Caroline stone). She also softens at times and is completely wonderful in the role.
Mrs. Larson is equally great as she delivers a smart, pretty and quick-witted young Elizabeth, handling whatever comes her way, whether it’s the heartbreaking witty arguments with the Queen or the unsolicited attentions of the Uncle. of his brother Thomas Seymour. A favorite scene places Elizabeth in the awkward position of meeting an arranged suitor, King Philip’s cousin, the Duke of Savoy. Savoy’s inflated ego and self-important face rub her the wrong way, and the encounter is a well-written and impressive display of witty concessions, with Savoy taking the worst of it.
Other notable featured performances are Hope Oetjen as King Edward VI and portraying Edward’s Protestant advisers: Brad Staggs as Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cramner and Steve Stone as Northumberland. David Johnson drips with diabolical lies as Thomas Seymour; Richard Cramer and Joshua Minnich contribute both exposition and depth to the story as court knights Sir Christopher and Sir James, respectively; finally Bailey Hunt is masculinity gone wrong as Duke of Savoy.
Set designer Ian Marshall-Fisher provided a striking versatile set, and costumes both collected and designed by Karen Smith and Callie Cox add a lot to the production. Lights and sound are well done pieces provided by Adam Fike and Zach Catlin while Monya Wolf’s hair and makeup designs are impeccable.
At the end of the line : As I told Ian Hauer after the preview/final dress on Wednesday night, he has much to be proud of. The story and script are compelling, the stage action is beautiful and well developed, the male (and female) actors are highly skilled in their portrayals and a joy to watch.
Hyperion Theater’s very limited series call me sister is now on stage at the beautiful Ivy Tech Auditorium in Noblesville. Available times and dates, as well as ticket information, can be found online by going to HyperionPlayers.com and clicking on Tickets.
Read more great game reviews of A Seat on the Aisle at asota.wordpress.com.
