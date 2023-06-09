Lauren Chan brings queer pride to plus size fashion

Formerly a fashion editor at Charm, Model, journalist and entrepreneur Lauren Chan has long been at the forefront of increasing the visibility of plus-size women in the fashion industry. And 2023 has seen her soar into the spotlight: her suit brand, Henning, was recently acquired by inclusive fashion pioneer Universal Standard, and Chan has just been named the first rookie in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit queer plus size of the year. We spoke to Chan about the singular focus and drive that drove her to success.

When I was a kid, I wanted to be so many different things: a marine biologist; a dentist; a lawyer; a WNBA player; a fashion designer. I was quite a big kid. I reached my current height of 5-foot-10 in eighth grade, so I started playing basketball when I was five. Growing up in Brantford, Ontario. I played on every school team, my regional team, the Ontario provincial team and almost made the Canadian national junior team. I went to Western University in London, Ontario. on a basketball scholarship with the intention of playing college basketball and then having a semi-professional career overseas.

But the first summer after I started college, my appendix ruptured. I had complications and was in the hospital for a few weeks; I had sepsis in my blood and abdomen, and my left lung collapsed. After a month of recovery, I was able to walk again, but even months later I couldn’t jog, let alone play 90 minutes of basketball.

Most of my energy went into my recovery, but in my spare time I leaned into my love of fashion. I started writing articles for the arts and life section of my college newspaper and for a local online outlet. The summer before my fourth year of university, I got an internship at Fashion magazine and started volunteering at Toronto Fashion Week.

At the same time, I started applying for internships and jobs in New York because I wanted to work at one of the magazines I read growing up, like Cosmopolitan Or vogue. I quickly realized that US work visas are a thing, and it’s nearly impossible as an out-of-school writer to prove that your skills are so extraordinary that a job should be outsourced to you. So I figured if my professional skills were something a little more intangible, like my unique representation in fashion and a focus on size inclusion, this might be my ticket to the States. . In 2012, my dad drove me to New York to attend a Ford Models open call for its plus-size division. I had no modeling experience and was super intimidated all the time, but I got signed that day. They sponsored my visa and I moved to New York in the fall of 2013.

(Photograph: Osvaldo Ponton)

I did largely commercial catalog work, modeling a few times a month for Macy’s for rent, and spent the rest of my time attending journalism workshops, networking, and writing freelance stories. I did this hustle for two years and it didn’t seem to get me anywhere. When I was about to return to Canada, I found a job with Charm as a fashion writer, with visa sponsorship.

It was amazing to be able to walk into the Cond Nast building every day and see Anna Wintour in the hallway. I started by writing 10-20 word captions for fashion editorials at the back of the book, and by the end of my time there I was running the fashion news section and covering the fashion market. female fashion. I had also carved out a niche for myself writing about plus size fashion, which consisted of a monthly print column, an online vertical, and co-designing clothing collections for a Charm collaboration with Lane Bryant. But all the time I faced the problem of being a size 18-20 and not having the same access to clothes as my peers. I sat in story meetings wearing Forever 21 surrounded by people wearing designer clothes.

After four years, I felt like I had reached the ceiling in terms of promotions and growth at Charm. The magazines were going through an industry-wide restructuring, and our editor, Cindi Leive, left at the end of 2017. It was like the universe was telling me, okay, it’s time to move on thing.

Designers and executives had told me many times that plus-size consumers only wanted to spend up to a certain (low) price on clothes. However, tall people never have had the possibility of buying something other than cheap clothes. It’s like offering only blue denim to consumers and then saying no one wants to buy black denim. I decided to create my own fashion start-up, Henningto fill a specific void in the sharp, tailored and plus size luxury apparel market.

My passion really carried me through the early stages of building my business. I went back to modeling to make money and started Henning in 2018 with a small amount of money from myself, friends, family and angel investors. With this shift in the global energy, I researched and executed everything from a business plan to product samples to building a social community until there was a real business ahead. Me. As a destitute plus size customer, it was so satisfying to be able to make the high quality costume that I always wanted.

I built Henning with the intention of being acquired Never took home a paycheck and continued to model while growing the business so I was thrilled when it was purchased by Universal Standard size-inclusive clothing brandwhich offers clothes in sizes ranging from 00 to 40, in April. 9 out of 10 start-ups failso not only am I incredibly proud on a personal level, but I’m also thrilled to prove that plus size fashion is a viable business.

Since the acquisition, I’ve worked with Universal Standard as a Brand Partnerships Manager. Recently I launched the brand’s swimwear, which I feel is fitting as I was recently named the Sports Illustrated 2023 recruit.

“I’m the first queer plus-size model to win the Rookie title, and I’m super excited to share my story about coming out in my thirties.”

When the team of Sports Illustrated reached out and asked for a casting tape, I was going to give them my usual spiel which is, Hi, I’m Lauren Chan, I’m a plus size model, former fashion editor and founder of a clothing brand. I care deeply about size inclusion…but felt called to share a more personal story of what I had been through the year before which was a divorce, queer coming out and a new chapter for me -even. Obviously, that resonated, because the next time we spoke on Zoom, MJ Day, the editor of Sports Illustratedtold me I was going to be a 2023 Rookie.

When the cover came out, it was an amazing moment for me because I got to celebrate my hard-fought pride on such a grand scale. I’m the first queer plus-size model to win the Rookie title, and I’m super excited to share my story about coming out in my thirties. I lost 7,000 Instagram followers but gained 13,000 new ones. I received lots of positive text messages and emails from all my extended Chinese family members, which made me feel relieved and happy.

I really love what I do, whether it’s modeling, working at Universal Standard, or connecting with the audience I’ve built through social media. I find so much joy in being able to connect with people over shared experiences. I’m lucky to work in a space that allows me to do just that.